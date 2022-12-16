BEAUTY & THE BEAST: A 30TH CELEBRATION Scores 4 Million Viewers
The special is now available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.
ABC's Beauty & the Beast: A 30th Celebration scored 4 million total viewers, leading in Thursday night television ratings.
TV Line reports that the special received a 0.7 demo rating. The special is now available to stream on Hulu and Disney+. Watch the musicals numbers here and check out photos here.
In 2019, ABC's The Little Mermaid Live drew 8.98 million viewers. FOX's Rent Live scored 3.415 million viewers with Grease Live pulling in 12.2 million viewers. 2017's A Christmas Story Live attracted 4.5 million viewers.
Compared to NBC's productions, Annie Live pulled 5.2 million viewers last year, with Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical only pulling in 2.5 million viewers the year before.
2013's Sound of Music Live leads with 18.6 million viewers, followed by The Wiz Live's 11.6 million. 2018's Jesus Christ Superstar boasted 9.6 million viewers, 2014's Peter Pan Live had 9.2 million viewers, and 2016's Hairspray Live drew in 9.1 million viewers.
The musical performances featured brand-new sets and breathtaking costumes inspired by the classic story. Each performance was created to pay homage while also adding to the iconic story for viewers at home. The songs were performed in front of a live audience at Disney Studios. Listen to the soundtrack from the special here.
The special featured H.E.R. as Belle, Josh Groban as The Beast, Joshua Henry as Gaston, Rita Moreno as The Narrator, Martin Short as Lumiere, David Alan Grier as Cogsworth, Shania Twain as Mrs. Potts, Rizwan Manji as Lefou, Jon Jon Briones as Maurice, and Leo Abelo Perry as Chip. It also included special appearances by composer Alan Menken.
