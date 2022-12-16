Photos: Paige O'Hara, Alan Menken & More Appear in BEAUTY & THE BEAST: A 30TH CELEBRATION

Click Here for More on Beauty and the Beast Live

Alongside its all-star cast led by H.E.R. and Josh Groban, ABC's Beauty & the Beast: A 30th Celebration also featured an appearance by the original voice of Belle, Paige O'Hara, and the musical's composer, Alan Menken.

Viewers were also treated to GRAMMY Award winner and top-selling female country pop artist Shania Twain doing a stirring rendition of "Beauty and the Beast" in honor of Angela Lansbury.

Check out photos from the star-studded special below! Watch the musical numbers here and see the full special on Disney+ and Hulu.

This two-hour animated and live-action blended special paid tribute to the original Disney Animation's "Beauty and the Beast" and its legacy by showcasing the fan-favorite movie, along with new memorable musical performances, taking viewers on a magical adventure through the eyes of Belle.

Five-time GRAMMY® and Academy Award-winning singer-songwriter H.E.R. will play the role of Belle; Tony®, Emmy® and GRAMMY-nominated artist Josh Groban will play the Beast; Tony and GRAMMY-nominated star Joshua Henry will play Gaston; EGOT winner and legend Rita Moreno will serve as the night's narrator; celebrated comedian and Emmy Award-winning actor Martin Short will play Lumière; Tony Award winner David Alan Grier will play Cogsworth; Rizwan Manji will play Gaston's loyal sidekick, LeFou; and Jon Jon Briones will play Belle's loving father, Maurice.

Twain was joined is by rising star Leo Abelo Perry as Chip. Jon M. Chu executive produced the special and Hamish Hamilton directed, taking viewers on a memorable journey through the classic enchanted tale.