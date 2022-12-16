Photos: Paige O'Hara, Alan Menken & More Appear in BEAUTY & THE BEAST: A 30TH CELEBRATION
The full special is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.
Alongside its all-star cast led by H.E.R. and Josh Groban, ABC's Beauty & the Beast: A 30th Celebration also featured an appearance by the original voice of Belle, Paige O'Hara, and the musical's composer, Alan Menken.
Viewers were also treated to GRAMMY Award winner and top-selling female country pop artist Shania Twain doing a stirring rendition of "Beauty and the Beast" in honor of Angela Lansbury.
Check out photos from the star-studded special below! Watch the musical numbers here and see the full special on Disney+ and Hulu.
This two-hour animated and live-action blended special paid tribute to the original Disney Animation's "Beauty and the Beast" and its legacy by showcasing the fan-favorite movie, along with new memorable musical performances, taking viewers on a magical adventure through the eyes of Belle.
Five-time GRAMMY® and Academy Award-winning singer-songwriter H.E.R. will play the role of Belle; Tony®, Emmy® and GRAMMY-nominated artist Josh Groban will play the Beast; Tony and GRAMMY-nominated star Joshua Henry will play Gaston; EGOT winner and legend Rita Moreno will serve as the night's narrator; celebrated comedian and Emmy Award-winning actor Martin Short will play Lumière; Tony Award winner David Alan Grier will play Cogsworth; Rizwan Manji will play Gaston's loyal sidekick, LeFou; and Jon Jon Briones will play Belle's loving father, Maurice.
Twain was joined is by rising star Leo Abelo Perry as Chip. Jon M. Chu executive produced the special and Hamish Hamilton directed, taking viewers on a memorable journey through the classic enchanted tale.
Photos Courtesy of ABC/Christopher Willard
H.E.R., Alan Menken, and Paige O'Hara
Alan Menken and Shania Twain honor Angela Lansbury
H.E.R. and Paige O'Hara
Paige O'Hara, Richard White
H.E.R.
H.E.R.
H.E.R.
H.E.R. and Josh Groban
H.E.R. and Josh Groban
H.E.R. and Josh Groban
H.E.R. and Josh Groban
H.E.R. and Josh Groban
H.E.R.
H.E.R.
The Cast of Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration
The Cast of Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration
The Cast of Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration
H.E.R.
H.E.R.
H.E.R.
Shania Twain, Martin Short, David Alan Grier
Shania Twain, Martin Short, David Alan Grier
David Alan Grier, Martin Short, H.E.R., and Shania Twain
The Cast of Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration
H.E.R.
Joshua Henry and Rizwan Manji
Joshua Henry and Rizwan Manji
H.E.R.
H.E.R.
H.E.R. and Paige O'Hara
H.E.R., Paige O'Hara
H.E.R. and the Cast of Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration
The Cast of Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration
H.E.R., Paige O'Hara, and the Cast of Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration
Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration
Martin Short and David Alan Grier
H.E.R. and Jon Jon Briones
H.E.R., Jon Jon Briones, and Joshua Henry
Joshua Henry and H.E.R.
Joshua Henry and Rizwan Manji
The Cast of Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration
Jon Jon Briones, H.E.R., and Josh Groban
H.E.R., and Josh Groban
H.E.R., and Josh Groban
H.E.R., and Josh Groban
H.E.R., and Josh Groban
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
|voting ends in
From This Author - Michael Major
December 16, 2022
CBS has released a preview of Ariana DeBose performing 'I Heard It Through the Grapevine' during a tribute to Gladys Knight at the Kennedy Center Honors. The other honorees this year were George Clooney, Amy Grant, Tania León, and U2 (Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr.). Watch the video preview now!
Bre Kennedy Shares EP 'Clarity'
December 16, 2022
Clarity was initially teased with the inviting anthem “Ribbon” and the cinematic “Before I Have A Daughter,” which was co-written with Lori McKenna. Bre shares, “I’m doing a lot of self-work; I’m excited to get to play live music again and create the next body of work with a healthy perspective on a hopeful future.”
VIDEO: Lewis Capaldi Shares Video for New Single 'Pointless'
December 16, 2022
Lewis Capaldi premieres the video for his piano-led new single “Pointless”. Directed by Hector Dockrill (Sam Fender, Post Malone) the beautifully cinematic video follows the relationship, and unconditional bond between a mother (Niamh Algar) and her son (George Jaques), navigating their way through meandering moments of adolescence and adulthood.
Frank Klassen Delivers Remix Of Alar & Atlantis' Agony
December 16, 2022
Recently selected as one of Tomorrowland’s ‘Future 4’ artists, and debuting on Purified Records with Fading, Frank Klassen has spent every moment of 2022 dedicated to his craft. Fusing raw instrumentals with house and techno sensibilities, he has become one of the scene’s most intriguing talents.
VIDEO: Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee & SOME LIKE IT HOT Cast Perform 'You Can't Have Me' on GMA
December 16, 2022
This morning, J. Harrison Ghee, Christian Borle, and the cast of Some Like It Hot appeared on Good Morning America to perform 'You Can't Have Me.' The musical features a book by Matthew López (The Inheritance) & Amber Ruffin ('The Amber Ruffin Show'), music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (Hairspray). Watch the video now!