Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Beauty and the Beast Live
Click Here for More on Beauty and the Beast Live
Listen: BEAUTY & THE BEAST: A 30TH CELEBRATION Soundtrack Out Now

Listen: BEAUTY & THE BEAST: A 30TH CELEBRATION Soundtrack Out Now

“Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration” airs TONIGHT, DEC. 15 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC and will be available the next day on Hulu and Disney+.

Dec. 15, 2022  

The soundtrack for ABC's Beauty & the Beast: A 30th Celebration has been released! The special is slated to air tonight, December 15, at 8:00 pm and will stream tomorrow on Hulu and Disney+.

Listen to all thirteen tracks from the upcoming Disney special, which includes classics like "Be Our Guest," "Something There," and "Belle," plus new songs like "Evermore."

The soundtrack features H.E.R. as Belle, Josh Groban as The Beast, Joshua Henry as Gaston, Rita Moreno as The Narrator, Martin Short as Lumiere, David Alan Grier as Cogsworth, Shania Twain as Mrs. Potts, Rizwan Manji as Lefou, Jon Jon Briones as Maurice, and Leo Abelo Perry as Chip.

In honor of the 30th anniversary of the beloved Disney animated classic and its Academy Award® nomination for Best Picture, The Wonderful World of Disney and ABC present "Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration."

This two-hour animated and live-action blended special will pay tribute to the original Disney Animation's "Beauty and the Beast" and its legacy by showcasing the fan-favorite movie, along with new memorable musical performances, taking viewers on a magical adventure through the eyes of Belle.

Listen to the new soundtrack here:


Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
voting ends in


Related Stories
VIDEO: Audra McDonald Talks OHIO STATE MURDERS on THE VIEW Photo
VIDEO: Audra McDonald Talks OHIO STATE MURDERS on THE VIEW
While on The View, Audra McDonald discussed Adrienne Kennedy's Broadway debut at 91 and why Ohio State Murders is her hardest role yet. McDonald also discussed why her stage fright as gotten worse, her husband Will Swenson's Neil Diamond impression, and the new season of The Gilded Age. Watch the new interview video now!
Arcelus to Rejoin INTO THE WOODS; Phelan to Take Over as Cinderella Photo
Arcelus to Rejoin INTO THE WOODS; Phelan to Take Over as Cinderella
New casting has been announced for the rest of the Broadway run of Into the Woods. Check out who is returning for the final weeks!
MISCAST23 to Take Place in April, Honoring Vanessa Williams Photo
MISCAST23 to Take Place in April, Honoring Vanessa Williams
MCC Theater has announced that Miscast23 will take place at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Monday April 3, 2023. The evening will honor Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award nominee Vanessa Williams and MCC Youth Company alumna Lianny Toval.
VIDEO: First Look at ENCANTO AT THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL Photo
VIDEO: First Look at ENCANTO AT THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL
Featuring an introduction by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the concert films stars Stephanie Beatriz (as Mirabel), Jessica Darrow (as Luisa), Diane Guerrero (as Isabela), Adassa (as Dolores), Carolina Gaitán (as Pepa), Mauro Castillo (as Félix), Angie Cepeda (as Julieta) and Olga Merediz (as Abuela Alma), and more. Watch the video trailer now!

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Ethel Cain Shares 'Thoroughfare' Performance for VEVO DSCVR
December 15, 2022

Like the “Nebraska” performance video, “Thoroughfare” is a slow burn. Joined by Colyer, Bryan De Leon, and her humble overalls, Cain sings of cross-country travels and the promise of love at the end of the road. As is the case with many an adventure, it’s not always about the journey or the destination but the strangers you encounter along the way.
STARZ Developing Series With Curtis '50 Cent' JacksonSTARZ Developing Series With Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson
December 15, 2022

Acclaimed writing team Daniel Fajemisin-Duncan and Marlon Smith (“Save Me,” “Run”) have signed on for the project that follows a retired disgraced world champion fighter drawn into the corrupt underbelly of the sport after the disappearance of his childhood best friend and training partner.
Ron Gallo Unveils 'YUCCA VALLEY MARSHALLS' SingleRon Gallo Unveils 'YUCCA VALLEY MARSHALLS' Single
December 15, 2022

Ron Gallo has released 'YUCCA VALLEY MARSHALLS' the latest single off his blistering, brand new studio album, FOREGROUND MUSIC. With the new song, Gallo reflects on a solo west coast trip. After roaming around Los Angeles by himself, he found that LA can be the loneliest place on the planet if you are an outsider.
Seventeen Vernon to Drop His First Solo Mixtape 'Black Eye'Seventeen Vernon to Drop His First Solo Mixtape 'Black Eye'
December 15, 2022

An image was posted on SEVENTEEN's official social media channels on December 16, revealing the release date and the title of the mixtape. VERNON is the third member of the 13-piece act to release a mixtape, following HOSHI’s “Spider” in April 2021 and WOOZI’s “Ruby” in January 2022.
Trevor Noah Returns To Host The 65th Annual GRAMMY AwardsTrevor Noah Returns To Host The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards
December 15, 2022

Emmy Award-winning comedian Trevor Noah will return as master of ceremonies of the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards, hosting the show for the third consecutive year. Noah will also serve as a producer on the show. Music’s Biggest Night will be broadcast live on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.
share