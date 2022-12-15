Listen: BEAUTY & THE BEAST: A 30TH CELEBRATION Soundtrack Out Now

Click Here for More on Beauty and the Beast Live

The soundtrack for ABC's Beauty & the Beast: A 30th Celebration has been released! The special is slated to air tonight, December 15, at 8:00 pm and will stream tomorrow on Hulu and Disney+.

Listen to all thirteen tracks from the upcoming Disney special, which includes classics like "Be Our Guest," "Something There," and "Belle," plus new songs like "Evermore."

The soundtrack features H.E.R. as Belle, Josh Groban as The Beast, Joshua Henry as Gaston, Rita Moreno as The Narrator, Martin Short as Lumiere, David Alan Grier as Cogsworth, Shania Twain as Mrs. Potts, Rizwan Manji as Lefou, Jon Jon Briones as Maurice, and Leo Abelo Perry as Chip.

In honor of the 30th anniversary of the beloved Disney animated classic and its Academy Award® nomination for Best Picture, The Wonderful World of Disney and ABC present "Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration."

This two-hour animated and live-action blended special will pay tribute to the original Disney Animation's "Beauty and the Beast" and its legacy by showcasing the fan-favorite movie, along with new memorable musical performances, taking viewers on a magical adventure through the eyes of Belle.

Listen to the new soundtrack here: