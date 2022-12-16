VIDEOS: Watch BEAUTY & THE BEAST: A 30TH CELEBRATION Musical Numbers

Click Here for More on Beauty and the Beast Live

Last night, ABC premiered Beauty & the Beast: A 30th Celebration. While the complete special is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu, watch musical numbers from the presentation below!

Look below to watch a special introduction by Rita Moreno, plus musical numbers like "Be Our Guest," "Gaston," "Something There," "Beauty and the Beast," and a special finale performance by H.E.R., Josh Groban, and the entire cast.

The musical performances featured brand-new sets and breathtaking costumes inspired by the classic story. Each performance was created to pay homage while also adding to the iconic story for viewers at home. The songs were performed in front of a live audience at Disney Studios. Listen to the soundtrack from the special here.

The special featured H.E.R. as Belle, Josh Groban as The Beast, Joshua Henry as Gaston, Rita Moreno as The Narrator, Martin Short as Lumiere, David Alan Grier as Cogsworth, Shania Twain as Mrs. Potts, Rizwan Manji as Lefou, Jon Jon Briones as Maurice, and Leo Abelo Perry as Chip. It also included special appearances by composer Alan Menken.

Watch Rita Moreno's special introduction here:

Watch Martin Short and Shania Twain perform Be Our Guest here:

Watch Joshua Henry and Rizwan Manji perform "Gaston" here:

Watch Shania Twain and Alan Menken perform "Beauty and the Beast" here:

Watch H.E.R., Josh Groban, Shania Twain, Martin Short, David Alan Grier, Leo Abelo Perry, and more perform "Something There" here:

Watch H.E.R. and Josh Groban perform the "Beauty & the Beast" finale here: