VIDEOS: Watch BEAUTY & THE BEAST: A 30TH CELEBRATION Musical Numbers
The complete special is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.
Last night, ABC premiered Beauty & the Beast: A 30th Celebration. While the complete special is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu, watch musical numbers from the presentation below!
Look below to watch a special introduction by Rita Moreno, plus musical numbers like "Be Our Guest," "Gaston," "Something There," "Beauty and the Beast," and a special finale performance by H.E.R., Josh Groban, and the entire cast.
The musical performances featured brand-new sets and breathtaking costumes inspired by the classic story. Each performance was created to pay homage while also adding to the iconic story for viewers at home. The songs were performed in front of a live audience at Disney Studios. Listen to the soundtrack from the special here.
The special featured H.E.R. as Belle, Josh Groban as The Beast, Joshua Henry as Gaston, Rita Moreno as The Narrator, Martin Short as Lumiere, David Alan Grier as Cogsworth, Shania Twain as Mrs. Potts, Rizwan Manji as Lefou, Jon Jon Briones as Maurice, and Leo Abelo Perry as Chip. It also included special appearances by composer Alan Menken.
Watch Rita Moreno's special introduction here:
Watch Martin Short and Shania Twain perform Be Our Guest here:
Watch Joshua Henry and Rizwan Manji perform "Gaston" here:
Watch Shania Twain and Alan Menken perform "Beauty and the Beast" here:
Watch H.E.R., Josh Groban, Shania Twain, Martin Short, David Alan Grier, Leo Abelo Perry, and more perform "Something There" here:
Watch H.E.R. and Josh Groban perform the "Beauty & the Beast" finale here:
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
|voting ends in
From This Author - Michael Major
December 15, 2022
Taking inspiration from the likes of Bob Dylan, Nick Drake, Elliot Smith, Nirvana, and Bon Iver, Sleeper values their minimalistic approach to songwriting. With a goal of making his debut album in the near future, “Son Of A Gun” is his third single. Making his debut with “Junkie” followed by “Emily.”
VIDEO: Discovery Channel Releases BATTLEBOTS Trailer
December 15, 2022
In the fight capital of the world, Las Vegas, the most competitive field of combat robots ever assembled have come to wage war with one goal in mind: to qualify for the BattleBots World Championship VII. Featuring 50 teams from across the globe, sparks fly and robots die in the iconic BattleBox arena. Watch the new video trailer now!
VIDEO: Drakulas Release Video Of 'Shame' From Drunk Dial Records 7'
December 15, 2022
Formed by Mike Wiebe and Rob Marchant of the Riverboat Gamblers and Zach Blair of Rise Against as a fully formed art project to explore new, dark avenues and be set apart from other projects, the band quickly went from a diversion to a full-time endeavor by touring, making videos and cultivating acolytes around the globe.
Listen: BEAUTY & THE BEAST: A 30TH CELEBRATION Soundtrack Out Now
December 15, 2022
The soundtrack for ABC's Beauty & the Beast: A 30th Celebration has been released! Listen to all thirteen tracks from the upcoming Disney special, which includes classics like 'Be Our Guest,' 'Something There,' and 'Belle,' plus new songs like 'Evermore,' sung by H.E.R., Joshua Henry, Josh Groban, Martin Short, Shania Twain, and more.
Locos Por Juana Release New Single 'Tu Sonrisa'
December 15, 2022
Locos Por Juana is proud to release their new single “Tu Sonrisa” out now. The new song is an upbeat, feel good reggae love song with a simple request for a smile. Like the old adage, “Your smile makes me smile,” the new song celebrates the love of and longing for a simple gift. “Tu Sonrisa” is the third single to drop ahead of their new album.