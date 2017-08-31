BEAUTIFUL Announces New North American Tour Cast and Dates for 2017-18 Season

Producers Paul Blake and Sony/ATV Music Publishing have announced the National Tour of the Tony and Grammy Award-winning hit musical Beautiful- The Carole King Musical will welcome Sarah Bockel (Carole King), Andrew Brewer (Gerry Goffin), Sarah Goeke (Cynthia Weil) and Jacob Heimer (Barry Mann) beginning September 12 in Fort Worth, TX. They will join a company that includes James Clow (Don Kirshner) and Suzanne Grodner (Genie Klein). The company of Beautiful is currently performing in Toronto's Ed Mirvish Theatre through Sunday, September 3. Beautiful - The Carole King Musical returns to the United States with an engagement in Fort Worth's Bass Hall September 12-17, 2017 before playing Plaza Theatre in El Paso, the Civic Center Music Hall in Oklahoma City and Centennial Hall in Tucson among others. Full tour dates are below.

"I am thrilled that Beautiful continues to delight and entertain audiences around the globe, in England, Japan and Australia and that we are entering our third amazing year on the road in the U.S.," producer Paul Blake said. "We are so grateful that close to four million audience members have fallen in love with Carole's story and her indelible music."

The ensemble of Beautiful includes McKynleigh Alden Abraham, Jordan Edwin André, TyNia René Brandon, Josh A. Dawson, John Michael Dias, Matt Faucher, Kaylee Harwood, Willie Hill, James Michael Lambert, Traci Elaine Lee, Jay McKenzie, Aashley Morgan, Elena Ricardo, Ximone Rose, Nathan Scherich, LaQuet Sharnell Pringle, Avery Smith, Alexis Tidwell and Kristopher Stanley Ward.

For more information and a video sneak peek, please visit www.BeautifulOnBroadway.com.

With a book by Tony and Academy Award-nominee Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni and choreography by Josh Prince, Beautiful features a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil. The show opened on Broadway at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (125 West 43 Street) in January 2014, where it has since broken all box office records and recently became the highest grossing production in the Theatre's history.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Beautiful - The Carole King Musical (Ghostlight Records) won the 2015 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album and is available on CD, digitally, and on vinyl. Beautiful launched its first US National Tour in September 2015, and is also currently playing internationally, with productions in Japan, Australia and touring the UK. An Award-winning production recently concluded its run in London's West End after opening on February 25, 2015.

Long before she was Carole King, chart-topping music legend, she was Carol Klein, Brooklyn girl with passion and chutzpah. She fought her way into the record business as a teenager and, by the time she reached her twenties, had the husband of her dreams and a flourishing career writing hits for the biggest acts in rock 'n' roll. But it wasn't until her personal life began to crack that she finally managed to find her true voice. Beautiful tells the inspiring true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation. Beautiful features a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil, including "I Feel The Earth Move," "One Fine Day," "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," "You've Got A Friend" and the title song.

The creative team of Beautiful also includes Derek McLane (Set Design), Alejo Vietti (Costume Design), Peter Kaczorowski (Lighting Design), Brian Ronan (Sound Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Wig and Hair Design), Steve Sidwell (Orchestrations and Music Arrangements), Jason Howland (Music Supervision) and John Miller (Music Coordination).

Beautiful - The Carole King Musical is produced on Broadway by Paul Blake, Sony/ATV Music Publishing, Jeffrey A. Sine, Richard A. Smith, Mike Bosner, Harriet N. Leve/Elaine Krauss, Terry Schnuck, Orin Wolf, Patty Baker/Good Productions, Roger Faxon, Larry Magid, Kit Seidel, Lawrence S. Toppall, Fakston Productions/Mary Solomon, William Court Cohen, John Gore, BarLor Productions, Matthew C. Blank, Tim Hogue, Joel Hyatt, Marianne Mills, Michael J. Moritz, Jr., StylesFour Productions, Brunish/Trinchero, and Jeremiah J. Harris.

2017-2018 Tour Dates

Fort Worth, TX - Bass Hall - September 12-17, 2017

El Paso, TX - Plaza Theatre - September 19-24, 2017

Oklahoma City, OK - Civic Center Music Hall - September 26-October 1, 2017

Tucson, AZ - Centennial Hall - October 4-8, 2017

Eugene, OR - Hult Center - October 11-15, 2017

Reno, NV - Pioneer Center - October 17-22, 2017

Fresno, CA - Saroyan Theatre - October 24-29, 2017

Sacramento, CA - Community Center - November 1-12, 2017

San Jose, CA - Center for the Arts - November 14-19, 2017

Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Performing Arts Center - November 28-December 3, 2017

Chicago, IL - Cadillac Palace Theatre - December 5, 2017-January 28, 2018

Indianapolis, IN - Clowes Memorial Hall - January 30-February 4, 2018

Toledo, OH - Stranahan Theater - February 6-11, 2018

Grand Rapids, MI - DeVos Hall - February 13-18, 2018

Hershey, PA - Hershey Theater - February 20-25, 2018

Providence, RI - Providence Performing Arts Center - February 27-March 4, 2018

New Haven, CT - Shubert Theatre - March 6-11, 2018

Norfolk, VA - Chrysler Hall - March 13-18, 2018

North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center - March 20-25, 2018

Tampa, FL - Straz Center - March 27-April 1, 2018

Fort Myers, FL - Barbara B. Mann Center - April 3-8, 2018

Jacksonville, FL - Times Union Center - April 10-15, 2018

Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium - April 17-22, 2018

Fayetteville, AR - Walton Arts Center - April 24-29, 2018

Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre - May 1-6, 2018

Scranton, PA - Scranton Cultural Center - May 8-13, 2018

Elmira, NY - Clemens Center - May 15-20, 2018

Dayton, OH - Schuster Center - May 22-27, 2018

Little Rock, AR - Robinson Performance Hall - May 29-June 3, 2018

Cleveland, OH - Palace Theatre - June 5-17, 2018



Additional engagements to be announced

Related Articles