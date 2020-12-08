Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Dec. 8, 2020  

BAE Presents Holiday Benefit Concert Spotlighting Bronx Latinas

Bringing music and related arts to Bronx schools and neighborhoods. This special Holiday Benefit Concert highlights the talents of two former William Scribner Young Artist Competition Winners, Thursday, December 17th, 7:00 pm. Facebook Livestream at facebook.com/bronxartsensemble

Make a donation of any amount at https://bronxartsensemble.z2systems.com/donation.jsp?campaign=15&.

Program:

Linda Collazo, mezzo-soprano / Pablo Zinger, collaborative piano

"Winter Wonderland"

"Ocho Kandelikas" (Traditional Sephardic Jewish Song)

"Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas"

"Silent Night"

Allison Arias, violin / Alexander Estrella, violin

"In the Bleak Midwinter" by Gustav Holst

"O Hanukkah" (Traditional Jewish Song)

Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring" by J.S. Bach

*Special Kwanzaa presentation by Judith Insell (BAE Artistic Director) and a message from BAE's Executive Director, David Nussenbaum.



