BAD CINDERELLA Announces Broadway Closing Date

Bad Cinderella opened at the Imperial Theatre on March 23, 2023.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

The Girls Upstairs: Stories of 1998's Ill-Fated FOLLIES Photo 1 The Girls Upstairs: Stories of 1998's Ill-Fated FOLLIES
BAD CINDERELLA Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 2 BAD CINDERELLA Announces Broadway Closing Date
WOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE & More Win at the 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards Photo 3 2023 Lucille Lortel Award Winners Announced
Photos: The 2023 Tony Award Nominees Meet the Press! Photo 4 Photos: The 2023 Tony Award Nominees Meet the Press!

Photos: The 2023 Tony Award Nominees Meet the Press!

The producers of Bad Cinderella have announced that the final performance of the history-making show will be on Sunday, June 4 at the Imperial Theatre.

Bad Cinderella features a score by Tony Award-winner Andrew Lloyd Webber with lyrics by Tony Award-winner David Zippel, and is directed by Laurence Connor, with a book by Academy Award-winner Emerald Fennell, choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter, and book adaptation by Alexis Scheer.

The complete cast of Bad Cinderella includes Linedy Genao as Cinderella, Carolee Carmello as the Machiavellian Stepmother, Grace McLean as the ever-exacting Queen, Jordan Dobson as the heir-do-well Sebastian, Sami Gayle as the ditzy step-sister Adele, Morgan Higgins as the husband-hungry step-sister Marie, Cameron Loyal as Prince Charming, Christina Acosta Robinson as the all-seeing Godmother, and Savy Jackson as the Cinderella alternate, with Raymond Baynard, Michael Baerga, Lauren Boyd, Tristen Buettel, Kaleigh Cronin, Josh Drake, Jaquez, Ben Lanham, Angel Lozada, Mariah Lyttle, Sarah Meahl, Christian Probst, Larkin Reilly, Julio Rey, Lily Rose, J. Savage, Tregony Shepherd, Dave Schoonover, Paige Smallwood, and Aléna Watters rounding out the Ensemble, and Alyssa Carol, Gary Cooper, Robin Masella, Michael Milkanin, Chloe Nadon-Enriquez, and Lucas Thompson as Swings.

Tickets for the final weeks of Bad Cinderella are available at telecharge.com.

This modern retelling of the classic tale is set in the exceptionally beautiful kingdom of Belleville. Our Cinderella is no longer the damsel in distress who needs saving. She finds herself and her prince in new circumstances, which causes them to rethink what "happily ever after" really means.

Bad Cinderella is produced on Broadway by No Guarantees (Christine Schwarzman, President; Darren Johnston, Executive Vice President) and Really Useful Group, with Wagner Johnson Productions serving as Executive Producers.

The design team for Bad Cinderella includes Gabriela Tylesova (Scenic and Costume Design), Tony Award nominee Bruno Poet (Lighting Design), Tony Award-winner Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Luc Verschueren (Hair and Wig Design) and casting by Tara Rubin Casting.

Bad Cinderella would have played 33 preview performances and 85 regular performances.




BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Concert

RELATED STORIES

BAD CINDERELLA to Livestream Opening of Act 2 Tomorrow Photo
BAD CINDERELLA to Livestream Opening of Act 2 Tomorrow

Bad Cinderella will be livestreaming thBad Cinderella will be livestreaming the opening of Act 2 on Tuesday, May 9th at 8:30pm! e opening of Act 2 on Tuesday, May 9th at 8:30pm! 

Grace McLean to Release Debut Album Next Year With New Record Deal Photo
Grace McLean to Release Debut Album Next Year With New Record Deal

Grace McLean will release her debut full-length album next year through a new record deal with ECR Music Group. Although this will be her first album, McLean has released several original singles, including 'Everybody Loves,' which was released earlier this year. Grace McLean can currently be seen as the Queen in Bad Cinderella on Broadway.

Interview: Morgan Higgins Talks Broadway Debut in BAD CINDERELLA Photo
Interview: Morgan Higgins Talks Broadway Debut in BAD CINDERELLA

Read BroadwayWorld's latest Debut of the Month interview, featuring Morgan Higgins, who is currently making hier Broadway debut as Marie in Bad Cinderella!

Video: BAD CINDERELLAs Linedy Genao Gets Red Carpet Surprise Photo
Video: BAD CINDERELLA's Linedy Genao Gets Red Carpet Surprise

Watch Bad Cinderella star Linedy Genao get a sweet surprise on the show's opening night red carpet.


From This Author - Team BWW

BAD CINDERELLA Announces Broadway Closing DateBAD CINDERELLA Announces Broadway Closing Date
Broadway By Design: Bartelme, Jung, Grill & Ross Bring DANCIN' from Page to StageBroadway By Design: Bartelme, Jung, Grill & Ross Bring DANCIN' from Page to Stage
See Sarah Brightman in Concert - Exclusive Offer for Select BroadwayWorld ReadersSee Sarah Brightman in Concert - Exclusive Offer for Select BroadwayWorld Readers
The Ordway Announces a Spectacular Broadway Lineup for 2023-2024The Ordway Announces a Spectacular Broadway Lineup for 2023-2024

Videos

Video: HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway Video Video: HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway
Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip Video
Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip
Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations Video
Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets Video
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU