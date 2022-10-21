BACK TO THE FUTURE Will Open on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre in Summer 2023

Where we're going, we don't need roads! Lead producer Colin Ingram together with Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale, the creators of the Back to the Future film trilogy, are thrilled to celebrate "Back to the Future Day" by announcing the Broadway premiere of the 2022 Olivier Award-winning Best New Musical, BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical.

Starring Tony Award winner Roger Bart as "Doc Brown" and Olivier Award nominee and WhatsOnStage Award winner Hugh Coles as "George McFly," reprising their acclaimed performances from the original West End production, BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical begins performances Friday, June 30, 2023 and officially opens Thursday, August 3, 2023 at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway).

Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical has a book by Bob Gale, new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including "The Power of Love" and "Johnny B. Goode." Bob Gale is the co- creator and co-writer of the Back to the Future film trilogy and Alan Silvestri composed the iconic film score for the series.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner John Rando and features a multi-Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team that includes Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone (lighting), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow, illusions by Chris Fisher, orchestrations by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, dance arrangements by David Chase, music direction by Ted Arthur and casting by Tara Rubin.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical Fans, who signed up for priority ticket information and received a special access code via email, have early access to tickets now through Sunday, October 23 at 11:59PM. American Express Pre-Sale begins now, providing American Express® Card Members with access to tickets before the general public, now through Friday, October 28 at 9:59AM ET by clicking HERE. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 28 at 10:00AM ET through Telecharge or at 212-239-6200.

Marty McFly is a rock 'n' roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

Bob Gale said, "To paraphrase Marty McFly, you guys are ready for this, and your kids are gonna love it (too)! If Bob Zemeckis and I time traveled back to 1980 and told our younger selves that the script they were struggling to write would become a Broadway musical 43 years later, they'd kick us out of their office and call us crazy. Well, sometimes, crazy ideas give birth to great entertainment, and now Bob and I are eager to share our musical vision with New York audiences. The London production exceeded our original expectations on every level, and we're certain the Broadway version, anchored by the brilliantly talented Roger Bart and Hugh Coles, along with the fantastic songs by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard, will be even better. Regardless of whether you've seen the original film, Back to the Future: The Musical, with its outstanding performances and incredible stagecraft, will delight and enthrall you, your kids, your parents, and everyone you know!"

Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard said, "It all began for us with the story and characters that made Back To The Future a much beloved, cinematic classic. The magic of musical theatre presented us with the possibility of adding new dimension and depth to our familiar Hill Valley residents. Through song and dance their innermost thoughts, hopes, and dreams are now revealed. It's a story first told in 1985, that traveled back to 1955, and will now be told in 2023 in New York City. We are thrilled and excited to invite you to join us on this epic journey through time. 'Where we're going' . . . is Broadway!!"

Lead Producer Colin Ingram said, "After playing for two years in London and winning the Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Musical, we are thrilled to be bringing BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical to Broadway where we see it as its natural home. Marty, Doc and everyone in Hill Valley will be living on Broadway and 50th Street for hopefully many years to come and we look forward to entertaining and thrilling audiences with this moving and spectacular musical version of the much beloved film. I'm delighted to be bringing Tony Award winner Roger Bart back to Broadway and introduce Olivier Award nominee Hugh Coles as George McFly who have enthralled audiences in London."

Additional casting will be announced shortly.

Hugh Coles is appearing with the support of Actors' Equity Association. The Producers gratefully acknowledge Actors' Equity Association for its assistance with this production.

The critically acclaimed West End production of BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical has been seen by more than half a million people to date, broken Adelphi Theatre box office records and recently extended to July 23, 2023. The production has gone on to win the Best New Musical Olivier Award as well as multiple WhatsOnStage Awards and a Broadway World Award for Best New Musical. BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical had its world premiere at the Manchester Opera House on March 11, 2020 and officially opened in London on September 13, 2021.

The Original Cast Recording of BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is available now from Sony Masterworks Broadway in all formats, including vinyl.

Back to the Future the movie was released in 1985, starring Michael J. Fox as "Marty McFly" and Christopher Lloyd as "Dr Emmett Brown." The film grossed $360.6 million at the box office worldwide and the total box office for all three films in the Back to the Future franchise was $936.6 million (over $1.8 billion in today's money).

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is produced by Colin Ingram, Donovan Mannato, Tom Viertel/ Steven Baruch/ Marc Routh/ Richard Frankel, Hunter Arnold, Gavin Kalin, Playing Field, Robert L. Hutt, Ivy Herman/Hallee Adelman, Teresa Tsai, Bob McLynn, Kimberly Magarro, Crush Music, Universal Theatrical Group, Sony Masterworks, Augury, Robert Zemeckis, Bob Gale, in association with Neil Gooding Productions, Ricardo Marques, James L. Nederlander.