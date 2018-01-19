Award-Winning TACT/The Actors Company Theatre Announces 25th Season Will Be Final Season

TACT/The Actors Company Theatre (Scott Alan Evans, Artistic Executive Director; Nora Chester & Jeffrey C. Hawkins, Associate Artistic Directors), the award-winning Off-Broadway company celebrating its 25th Anniversary Season, today announced that Three Wise Guys, the World Premiere of a new comedy by Scott Alan Evans & Jeffrey Couchman, based on Damon Runyon's short stories, "Dancing Dan's Christmas" and "The Three Wise Guys," would be the final production of its illustrious run as one of New York's beloved theater companies.



Mr. Evans explains "We have had a great run, and we are proud to have actually fulfilled what we set out to do: to create an artistic home for a company of theatre artists that reveals, reclaims, and re-imagines great plays of literary merit, creating an intimate theatre experience for its audience by focusing on the text and the actor's ability to bring it to life. After much consideration we have come to realize that we should stop now, as we celebrate 25 years of great theater. And Three Wise Guys is the perfect finale, as it was created especially for TACT and its company members, much in the same way we did 15 years ago when we created The Triangle Factory Fire Project, another original work based on historic literary sources and made by and for TACT. Three Wise Guys was developed in our newTACTics New Play Program."



>From the beginning, TACT made its reputation with its Concert Performance productions: fully rehearsed presentations stripped down to their essence. Staged in their intimate studio space, these performances (currently known as our Salon Series) feature simple staging, costuming, and lighting, refocusing the emphasis of the drama away from spectacle and production and back to the words and the actor - creating theatre in its purest form. This style grew out of the belief that the true magic of theatre lies in the special connection between the artist, the work of art, and the fully engaged audience. TACT is a resident company of NYC's famed Theatre Row and produces its Mainstage Off-Broadway productions there in the Beckett Theatre. In addition, TACT presents the Salon Series in its studio space at 900 Broadway. Both spaces allow audiences to enjoy an up-close and personal experience with both the play and the artists.



Performances for Three Wise Guys will begin Wednesday, February 28th, at the Beckett Theatre at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street between 9th and 10th Avenues) and continue for a strictly limited run through April 14th only. Opening Night is set for Sunday March 11th. Mr. Evans directs a cast that features Jeffrey C. Hawkins, Joel Jones, Karl Kenzler, Victoria Mack, Ron McClary, John Plumpis, and Dana Smith-Croll.



Based on the beloved Runyon stories "The Three Wise Guys" and "Dancing Dan's Christmas," Three Wise Guys is the latest in a series of premieres produced by TACT, including Noël Coward's Salute to the Brave, The Gravedigger's Lullaby, and The Triangle Factory Fire Project, among others.



Tickets are on sale NOW! All tickets are $65, including a $2.25 restoration fee. To purchase tickets, go to Telecharge.com or call 212/239-6200 or visit the Theatre Row Box Office (410 West 42nd Street between 9th and 10th Avenues).



For more information, visit TACT on the web at tactnyc.org/ or call 212-645-8228

