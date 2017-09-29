Australian IN THE HEIGHTS Canceled After Whitewashing Outcry

Yet another show is suffering the consequences of whitewashed casting. An Australian production of In the Heights, which features a great many Latinx characters, has just cancelled its November run at Brisbane Powerhouse after public outcry about its largely white cast.

A statement from Matt Ward Entertainment reads:

After careful consideration and community consultation, Matt Ward Entertainment wishes to advise of the decision to cancel the upcoming production of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In The Heights at Brisbane Powerhouse.

We respectfully acknowledge concerns from the community regarding casting of the work and humbly accept that we have not harnessed, at this time, the number of required authentic Latinx voices to tell this particular story.

While we are motivated by providing talented local performers the opportunity to hone their craft within a professional setting, and proud of our team's commitment to multicultural casting, we acknowledge the vitalness of cultural authenticity.

To those who we have caused distress; please understand our deep regret and accept our sincere apologies.

To our talented cast, creatives and loyal patrons; we are grateful for your commitment and look forward to welcoming you to our next production.

We look forward to continuing our practice with greater awareness and consideration, and motivated to engage more deeply and authentically within our community.