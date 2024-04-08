Austin Durant Will Return to MOULIN ROUGE! With Hailee Kaleem Wright Joining the Cast

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Moulin Rouge! The Musical will welcome Austin Durant as Harold Zidler beginning Tuesday, May 14 at Broadway's Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Hailee Kaleem Wright also joins the cast as the new Satine Alternate. Boy George and Oyoyo Joi play their final performance in five weeks on Sunday, May 12.

Austin Durant originated the role of “Harold Zidler” in the Moulin Rouge! The Musical North American Tour and, also, played Zidler on Broadway for a stint in 2019. His other Broadway credits include Macbeth, War Horse and You Can't Take It With You. He appeared at The Public in Much Ado About Nothing and A Midsummer Night's Dream. He's performed at Classic Stage Company, LCT3, Yale Rep, Geffen Playhouse, The Old Globe, Intiman Theater and Berkshire Theater Group. His TV credits include “Search Party,” “Succession,” “The Good Fight,” “Elementary,” “Nurse Jackie” and “Person of Interest.”

Hailee Kaleem Wright appeared most recently as Catherine of Aragon in Broadway's Six. Select credits include Paradise Square (Broadway), Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (national tour), The Black Clown (A.R.T./Lincoln Center). She's appeared in commercials for IKEA, Samsung and T-Mobile, to name a few. @haileekaleemwright

ABOUT MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical, two Drama League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards and ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations including New Broadway Musical.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical opened to critical acclaim at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in the Summer of 2019 and reopened in September 2021 following the shutdown of Broadway due to the pandemic.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine.

The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (Make-up design) and Tony Award winner Matt Stine (Music Producer). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

The current cast includes Courtney Reed as Satine, Tony Award nominee Derek Klena as Christian, Boy George as Harold Zidler, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, David Harris as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas as Santiago and Sophie Carmen Jones as Nini. Oyoyo Joi is the Satine Alternate. The cast includes Jacqueline B. Arnold, Tasia Jungbauer, Jeigh Madjus, Dabria Aguilar, Cameron Burke, Nick Burrage, Lauren Celentano, Patrick Clanton, Alexander Gil Cruz, Bobby Daye, Aaron C. Finley, Bahiyah Hibah, Heather Makalani, Nick Martinez, Kaitlin Mesh, Kelsey Orem, Dylan Paul, Clay Rice-Thomson, Amy Quanbeck, Jenn Stafford, Brandon Stonestreet, Alec Varcas, Cole Wachman, Michael Bryan Wang, Bria Jené Williams, Shaun-Avery Williams, Jordan Wynn, Ricardo A. Zayas.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann's iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

As in the film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates over 160 years of music – from Offenbach to Lady Gaga. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 20 years ago.