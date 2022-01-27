Audra McDonald & Ann Harada to Join Anika Larsen For NYCCT Meet The Parent Event

New York City Children's Theater (NYCCT) - will host its second free live stream of their MEET THE PARENT series hosted by Broadway actress (and mom) ANIKA LARSEN with guests AUDRA MCDONALD and ANN HARADA. This episode will be hosted on Zoom and features a lively, informative discussion with other parents working in the theatre community. NYCCT's next Meet the Parent event will take place on Monday, February 7th, at 7:30 p.m.

On February 7th, 2022, MEET THE PARENT welcomes SIX-TIME TONY WINNER AUDRA MCDONALD and ANN HARADA (AVENUE Q!).

Admission is free, but reservations are required. Please visit our website to sign up.

Ms. Larsen, the mother of two, was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance in the Carole King musical BEAUTIFUL and previously appeared on Broadway as Kate Monster in AVENUE Q. She'll soon be back on Broadway in ALMOST FAMOUS. She is a member of the NYCCT Board of Directors.

Ms. Larsen says, "We theater artists are used to doing interviews about our work, but once we become parents, there's this whole other side of our lives that is just as consuming and meaningful to us, and people rarely ask about it in depth. I'm so excited to have conversations with these amazing guests about the joyful and exasperating truths of being artist parents!"

A future MEET THE PARENT event will feature Ms. Larsen in discussion with CAMERON CROWE and TOM KITT, both of whom contend with the complexities of raising children on a schedule as time-taxing as the theater - during rehearsals and especially performing eight shows a week.

NYCCT's Executive Director, Andrew Frank, states, "Our Meet the Parent series is designed to invite our adult audience into a conversation about parenting. And hearing from our wonderful guests about how parenting has changed their careers as artists and how being an artist has informed their choices as a parent."

To register for the event or to sign up to learn more about upcoming events, please visit www.nycchildrenstheater.org.

New York City Children's Theater's Meet the Parent series is designed to provide opportunities for our adult audience members to connect with us and each other around issues important to them as parents, grandparents, caretakers, and fans of theater. Previous events have included Children's Music Superstar Laurie Berkner; The NY Times Chief Theater Critic Jesse Green; Tony Award Nominees Kathleen Chalfant and Sybille Pearson; Broadway Musical Theatre Writers Russ Kaplan & Sara Wordsworth; nationally recognized Child Therapist and Parenting Expert, Lisa Spiegel; as well as Ms. Larsen.

New York City Children's Theater's mission is to promote children's literacy and social development through accessible professional theater productions and arts-in-education programs. Our programs cultivate children's growth in the areas of emotional intelligence, community building, and responsible decision-making. The result is empathetic, creative, and independent thinkers who make a positive impact on their world.

For 25 years, New York City Children's Theater's local and nationally recognized arts-in-education programs and professional theater productions have served over 400,000 children and adults across all five boroughs and surrounding communities in the tri-state area.

To learn more, visit www.nycchildrenstheater.org

