Atlantic Theater Company Has Announced Casting for World Premiere Play PARIS
Atlantic Theater Company (Neil Pepe, Artistic Director; Jeffory Lawson, Managing Director) have announced casting for the world premiere production of Paris, written by Eboni Booth (Off-Broadway Playwriting Debut, Actor, Dance Nation) and directed by Knud Adams (Marie and Bruce).
Paris will feature Jules Latimer (Off-Broadway Debut), Ann McDonough (The Ferryman), Bruce McKenzie (10 out of 12), James Murtaugh (Ah, Wilderness!), Danielle Skraastad (Hurricane Diane) and Christopher Dylan White (The Bridge Play). Additional casting will be announced at a later date.
Paris begins previews Wednesday, January 8th and will open Tuesday, January 21st for a limited engagement through Sunday, February 9th, 2020 Off-Broadway at Atlantic Stage 2 (330 West 16th Street).
Emmie is one of the only black people living in Paris, Vermont, and she desperately needs a job. When she is hired at Berry's, a store off the interstate selling everything from baby carrots to lawnmowers, she begins to understand a new kind of isolation. A play about invisibility, being underpaid, and how it feels to work on your feet for ten hours a day. Paris is the off-Broadway playwriting debut of acclaimed actor Eboni Booth, directed by Knud Adams.
Paris will feature scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Arnulfo Maldonado, lighting design by Oona Curley, sound design by Fan Zahng, original compositions by Trey Anastasio and casting by Caparelliotis Casting: Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA.
Paris is a recipient of the Edgerton Foundation New Play Award.
