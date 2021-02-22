Associated Chamber Music Players Seeks Participants For Virtual Worldwide Play-In

Associated Chamber Music Players' annual chamber music jamming weekend, the Worldwide Play-In Weekend, will be held virtually this year on March 20 and 21, 2021.

Each March, this grassroots event unites people of all ages and abilities through their common love of chamber music in honoring J.S. Bach during the month of his birth. ACMP is seeking chamber musicians to participate in and host Play-Ins. Join musicians around the globe in making joyous music together and organize your own Play-In event on JamKazam, Jamulus, Sonobus, Zoom, or any other virtual music session software of your choice. Register your Play-In at surveymonkey.com/r/C2KNQMF.

A play-in is an event where musicians meet, often for the first time, and "read" chamber music for pure pleasure. Play-ins can be large or small, public or private; it is up to the host to decide. Play-ins are not performances, but some include non-playing listeners.

There is no deadline to register your event, but the sooner we hear from you, the easier it will be for us to publicize it! And please remember - the Worldwide Play-In is open to everyone - not just ACMP members - so please spread the word to all of your chamber music friends!

To join an existing Play-In, visit https://acmp.net/virtual-worldwide-play-sessions-information.

And connect with other chamber music players by:

Joining the ACMP Members Group on Facebook to post real-time Play-In updates

Signing up on Jamulus and adding "ACMP" to your profile name

Signing up on JamKazam: Once you are on JamKazam, look for open sessions with ACMP in the session title on March 20 and 21 if you would like to participate. If you would like to organize a Play-In, create an open session, include "ACMP" in the session title, and list the session on ACMP's Event Page at: https://acmp.net/find-events. ACMP members can also post event updates in the ACMP Forum: https://acmp.net/forum.



For more information, visit acmp.net/wpiw.

