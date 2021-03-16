Asmeret Ghebremichael, Jennifer Noble, Jared Gertner Join Stage Door!

The best of Broadway is available to you this year through BroadwayWorld's Stage Door. Book your favorite stars from around the theater community from Broadway, West End, National Tours, Viral Stars, and more for video shout-outs, classes, and more.

Who is new to the Stage Door family this week?

Asmeret Ghebremichael was last seen in London's West End production of Dreamgirls as Lorrell Robinson (IARA Award nomination). She also played Nabulungi in The Book of Mormon. Her Broadway credits include The Book of Mormon, Elf The Musical, Legally Blonde (Pilar), Spamalot, Wicked, and Footloose. Off Broadway, Asmeret appeared in In The Heights(Drama Desk Award), and was nominated for Lucille Lortel, Audelco, and Chita Rivera Awards for her portrayal as Nickie in Sweet Charity opposite Sutton Foster. In addition to her work as a performer, Asmeret has recently added two new roles to her resume. She served as Artistic Director for the Big Sky Summer Theatre Festival at the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center in Big Sky, Montana. Asmeret has also joined the South Park writers room for Season 24.

Jennifer Noble was most recently seen on Broadway in King Kong, sharing the Chita Rivera Award for Best Ensemble and understudying the role of Ann Darrow, going on nearly forty times. After appearing on Broadway in Ghost: The Musical, Jen toured the country with first national tours of We Will Rock You and Kinky Boots. Regionally, she has been seen in Bliss the Musical (5th Avenue Theatre), critically-acclaimed British transfer of Jesus Christ Superstar at Lyric Opera of Chicago, the pre-Broadway production of Chaplin at La Jolla Playhouse, [title of show] at Playhouse Square.

Jared Gertner is best known for playing Elder Cunningham in The Book of Mormon on Broadway, on the first national tour and in London (Olivier Award nomination- Best Lead Actor). In New York, Jared has also been seen as William Barfee in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Broadway), Warren in the premiere of Ordinary Days (off-Broadway, Roundabout), and as one of the core cast of improvisors in Don't Quit Your Night Job (off-Broadway). He has taught master classes for theatre schools and colleges all over the country, as well as in London. In Los Angeles, Jared has a thriving teaching business which offers classes and private coaching. He specializes in creating a fun and safe space for students to explore their craft.