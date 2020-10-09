Ashley Park Joins Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sara Bareilles in GIRLS5EVA

Park will play Ashley, the glue that held the short-lived girl group Girls5eva together.

"Mean Girls" Broadway star Ashley Park has joined the cast of "Girls5eva" from executive producer Tina Fey. She joins a star-studded cast that also includes Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell and Busy Philipps.

Deadline says that Park will play Ashley, the glue that held the short-lived girl group Girls5eva together back in the late '90s. She had the most experience going in, having been part of seven failed girl groups previously.

Girls5eva kicks off when a one-hit-wonder girl group from the '90s gets sampled by a young rapper and its members reunite to give their pop-star dreams one more shot. They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents and shoulder pain, but can't they also be Girls5eva?

Ashley Park is best known to Broadway audiences as Gretchen Weiners from the original cast of "Mean Girls." Check out the rest of her Broadway bio here:

Broadway: Tuptim in Lincoln Center's The King and I (Grammy nom); Celeste 1 in Sunday in the Park with George; Mamma Mia!. National Tour: Gabrielle in R&H's Cinderella. TV: "Nightcap" (PopTV/Lionsgate). Other: Mwe in KPOP! (Off-Broadway); Carnegie Hall; Vocals in The Greatest Showman (Fox); Luisa in Fantasticks (Pasadena Playhouse); Maid Marian in Hood (Dallas Theatre Center); Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera. University of Michigan Graduate. Love to my family, this joyful creative team & cast, and to YOU for being in that seat and taking part in the arts today! That's super fetch! For Abby and Ruthie @ashleyparklady

Related Articles