Ashley Park Joins MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical

The new movie musical is set to begin filming on March 6.

Mar. 03, 2023  

Original Broadway cast member Ashley Park has joined the cast of the upcoming Mean Girls movie musical.

Entertainment Tonight reports that Park will make a cameo in the new film, with further details remaining under wraps.

Park was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance as Gretchen Weiners in the original Broadway production of Mean Girls the Musical.

Park joins the previously announced Angourie Rice as Cady Heron, Auli'i Cravalho as Janis, Jaquel Spivey as Damian, Avantika as Karen Smith, Bebe Wood as Gretchen Wieners, Christopher Briney as Aaron Samuels, and Reneé Rapp reprising her Broadway role as Regina George.

Busy Philipps is set to appear as Mrs. George and Jenna Fischer will play Ms. Heron. Tina Fey and Tim Meadows are set to reprise their roles from the original 2004 film.

Filming is set to begin on March 6.

Park currently stars in Netflix's Emily In Paris and is set to appear in the upcoming season of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building. She was also seen on Broadway in Sunday in the Park With George, The King and I, and Mamma Mia.

Mean Girls is set to be produced by Lorne Michaels and Tina Fey with the musical's writing team, including Fey's book and music by Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin, returning for the screen adaption.

The teen comedy follows Cady Heron, who may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order?

By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Mean Girls opened on Broadway in 2018 and earned 10 Tony nominations. The production closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



