Asase Yaa School Of The Arts Hosts 15th Annual Children's Summer Arts Camp

The Brooklyn-based Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation's School of the Arts has announced their 15th Annual Children's Summer Art Camp will be fully in person from June 28 - August 6, 2021.

The six-week camp services 100% minority youth 4 - 13 years old from its surrounding communities. Asase Yaa's day camp will run Monday - Friday, 8:00 am - 5:00 PM at the Mount Lebanon Baptist Church, 228 Decatur Street, Brooklyn. Early registration is available now for a $50 fee. The tuition fee for the six weeks camp is $1000. Registration will extend through June 28th.

"We're thrilled to return to our long tradition of offering an in-person summer arts camp to youth from our community. This past year has been incredibly challenging for many families, and we're happy we can give children an opportunity to experience joy, laughter, fun, and form new friendships," noted Rubie I. Williams, Director of Operations for the Foundation. "We're committed to follow all the COVID-19 city and state mandatory guidelines and precautions to fully protect and ensure that our youth are safe throughout their time with us," she added.

Activities for this summer's camp will include dance, arts & crafts, drumming, creative writing, table games, and science skills. The summer camp will be capped by their traditional end of camp Finale Performance.

To adhere to COVID precautions, Asase Yaa is reducing its total enrollment for campers and encourage interested parties to register early. To register for the Asase Yaa Children's Summer Arts Camp click on this link: http://bit.ly/AYCAMP2020?