Arts On Site Presents The Diaspora Fest: A Celebration Of Black Performing Artists

Arts On Site (AOS) has announced September performances, featuring dance, music, and film in the heart of the East Village at Studio 3R, 12 St. Mark's Place, NYC. Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased online at artsonsite.org/tickets.

The Diaspora Fest: A Celebration of Black Performing Artists

Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Friday, September 16, 2022 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Tickets: $30

The Diaspora Fest: A Celebration of Black Performing Artists is a festival that highlights black performing artists through a myriad of artistic backgrounds. This festival will embrace and celebrate the rich dimensions of diversity contained within each of these artists. Curated by Will Stone and Arts On Site the festival will include music, dance and spoken word.

Covid-19 Protocols

Arts On Site is enforcing COVID-19 restrictions. Each performance is located in Arts On Site's large space, Studio 3R, with an air filter. The stage is set up in a proscenium style with a clear division between the artist and the audience. Seating is limited and the front row of seating is set at least 10 feet from the stage. Additional safety measures include:

Limited occupancy at each event, with only 34 audience members total at one time

Hand hygiene stations provided on site

Requirements that audience members are masked and performers be vaccinated

Signage posted throughout the location to remind personnel and visitors to adhere to proper hygiene practices, use PPE appropriately, and follow disinfection protocols

Designation of a site safety monitor whose responsibilities include continuous compliance with all aspects of the site safety plan

Only selling tickets online only prior to the event, with no tickets sold at the door

All visitors are required to:

Arrive at least 15 minutes before performance (6:15 & 8:15pm)

Complete COVID-19 questionnaire (listed below)

Complete safety waiver

Wear appropriate face covering

Sanitize hands upon arrival

Visitors are not allowed entry if they answer "yes" to any of the following questions:

Have you had COVID-19 symptoms in the past 14 days?

Have you had a positive COVID-19 test in the past 14 days?

Have you been in close contact with a confirmed or suspected COVID-19 case in the past 14 days?