Around The BroadwayWorld: Top News, Reviews, Interviews & More from July 2026

Around the BroadwayWorld is our monthly snapshot of the biggest stories making waves across the global theatre community. In this July 2026 edition, summer stock season is in full swing across the country, with beloved titles lighting up stages from coast to coast. This month's interviews spotlight performers bringing iconic roles to life, including Disney legend Jodi Benson stepping into the role of The Witch in Into the Woods in Orlando, both stars of the Wicked national tour stopping in Minneapolis, and Tom McCamus tackling two titans of the dramatic canon at the Stratford Festival.

On the reviews front, highlights range from the North American premiere of North by Northwest at The Old Globe to a Les Misérables at The Phoenix Theatre Company so popular it's already been extended, plus a magical evening with Sutton Foster and Kelli O'Hara at the San Francisco Symphony. Explore first-look videos from productions including Dave Malloy's a cappella musical Octet at Goodman Theatre, Crazy for You at Goodspeed Musicals, and Frozen at Maine State Music Theatre, along with production photos and so much more from across the BroadwayWorld.

Interviews

Interview: Kathryn Allison of & JULIET at Bass Concert Hall Joni Lorraine | Austin The Broadway national tour of & JULIET turns one of literature's most familiar love stories completely on its head, asking a simple but irresistible question: What if Juliet didn't die? Fueled by the chart-topping music of Max Martin, the show is funny, heartfelt, joyful, and unexpectedly moving as it follows Juliet on a journey of self-discovery, friendship, and the courage to choose her own future.

Interview: Jaiden Leo Riley On Making His Professional Leading Man Debut as Edward Lewis in PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL at Clear Space Theatre Company Joshua Wright | Delaware Jaiden Leo Riley discusses making his professional leading man debut as Edward Lewis in PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL at Clear Space Theatre Company, running July 1 through August 25, 2026 in Rehoboth Beach.

Interview: Paul Schwensen on Playing Hans in MSMT's FROZEN Joshua Wright | Maine Paul Schwensen has spent his career slipping between leading tracks and understudy roles on Broadway and the road, from Elder Price in The Book of Mormon to Fiyero in Wicked and Chris in Miss Saigon.

Interview: Cary Michele Miller On Returning to Maine State Music Theatre for COME FROM AWAY Joshua Wright | Maine Cary Michele Miller discusses returning to Maine State Music Theatre after nearly a decade to perform in COME FROM AWAY, closing the theatre's 68th season August 5 through August 22, 2026 at the Pickard Theater.

Interview: Aline Mayagoitia of WICKED at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis Jared Fessler | Minneapolis / St. Paul For Aline Mayagoitia, taking on the role of Elphaba in the national tour of Wicked represents both the greatest challenge of her career and the culmination of years of growth as a performer. A veteran of the Twin Cities stage, Mayagoitia previously appeared in In the Heights at the Ordway in 2017 and returned with the national tour of SIX in 2022.

Interview: Claudia Bennett of WICKED at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis Jared Fessler | Minneapolis / St. Paul For Claudia Bennett, playing Glinda in the national tour of Wicked isn't just another roleit's the realization of a lifelong dream. After first seeing the beloved musical as a 7-year-old while dressed in a Glinda costume and wig, Bennett now takes center stage in the iconic bubble, bringing one of Broadway's most cherished characters to life.

Interview: Jodi Benson of INTO THE WOODS at Dr. Phillips Center For The Performing Arts Julie Gardieff | Orlando I had the pleasure of doing a phone interview with Broadway star and Disney legend Jodi Benson. She is starring in an upcoming production of Into the Woods as The Witch. This production is directed by Kristen Sheola and runs July 31-August 2 in Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

Interview: Julian R. Decker On Returning to the Role of Quasimodo in THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at Theatre Raleigh Joshua Wright | Raleigh Julian R. Decker discusses returning to the role of Quasimodo for the fifth time in 12 years in Theatre Raleigh's site-specific production of THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME.

Interview: Tom McCamus of DEATH OF A SALESMAN AND WAITING FOR GODOT at the Stratford Festival Ilana Lucas | Toronto BroadwayWorld spoke to McCamus about playing two characters who represent humanitys fears of stasis and obsolescence, but who themselves live in the present tense.

Reviews

Review: CITY OF ANGELS at Ogunquit Playhouse Dan Marois | Maine It is hard to believe that City of Angels debuted nearly four decades ago. Born out of the late-1980s resurgence of film noir send-ups, the show demands rapid-fire lyrical precision and a swinging jazz score that balances tough-edged detective lore with a biting satire of early Hollywood. With music by Cy Coleman, lyrics by David Zippel, and a razor-sharp book by Larry Gelbart (creator of TVs MASH*), it remains a formidable piece of musical theater.

Review: LES MISRABLES at The Phoenix Theatre Company Herbert Paine | Phoenix A monumental production, brilliantly directed and choreographed by Brendan Stackhouse and true to Victor Hugo's vision.

Review: NORTH BY NORTHWEST at The Old Globe ErinMarie Reiter | San Diego The Old Globes North American premiere of North by Northwest succeeds by bringing something many of these adaptations lack: a finely tuned sense of style and panache.

Review: AN EVENING WITH SUTTON FOSTER & KELLI O'HARA at San Francisco Symphony AJ Jaffari | San Francisco / Bay Area An Evening with Sutton Foster and Kelli OHara at the San Francisco Symphony is exactly the kind of event that reminds you why live performance is so magical. Inspired by the legendary 1962 television special featuring Carol Burnett and Julie Andrews, the evening celebrates not only two extraordinary contemporary performers, but also the timeless joy of song, storytelling, and musical theatre itself. Rather than simply presenting a concert, Foster and OHara crafted an affectionate homage to the women who paved the way for generations of Broadway artists.

Review: SOUTH PACIFIC at The Muny Steve Callahan | St. Louis The Muny has mounted a quite perfect 'South Pacific'!

Videos

Video: A CHORUS LINE at Barrington Stage Company Joshua Wright | Boston Barrington Stage Company has shared a trailer for its production of A Chorus Line, the Pulitzer and Tony-winning musical following dancers auditioning for a spot in a Broadway show.

Video: OCTET at Goodman Theatre Joshua Wright | Chicago Get a first look at OCTET, the a cappella musical playing at Goodman Theatre in Chicago. Octet runs through August 2nd, 2026. OCTET is written by Dave Malloy and performed entirely without instrumental accompaniment, with the ensemble's voices carrying the full musical weight of the piece.

Video: 'Slap That Bass' from CRAZY FOR YOU at Goodspeed Musicals Joshua Wright | Connecticut A new clip from Goodspeed Musicals' production of CRAZY FOR YOU features the cast performing 'Slap That Bass,' a syncopated number from the Tony Award-winning Gershwin musical comedy.

Video: DEAR EVAN HANSEN at A.C.T. of CT Joshua Wright | Connecticut Get a first look at A.C.T. of CT's production recent production of DEAR EVAN HANSEN, the six-time Tony Award-winning musical, which ran during May and June 2026.

Photos/Video: THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN At Alley Theatre A.A. Cristi | Houston Alley Theatre has released first look photos and video of The Girl on the Train, the psychological thriller now running as part of its Summer Chills season. Watch the video and check out photos from the production below.

Video: LET IT GO from Frozen at Maine State Music Theatre Joshua Wright | Maine Maine State Music Theatre has released footage of 'Let It Go' from their current production of DISNEY'S FROZEN, running July 15 through August 1 at Pickard Theatre at Bowdoin College.

VIDEO: LES MISRABLES at Phoenix Theatre Company Joshua Wright | Phoenix Get a first look at LES MISRABLES at The Phoenix Theatre Company, now extended to October 18, 2026 due to exceptional ticket demand. The company reports that tickets are selling faster than for any production in its history, prompting the addition of new performance dates to meet audience interest.

Video: YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at Sacramento Music Circus Premiere Joshua Wright | Sacramento Get a first look at MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at Sacramento Music Circus. The clip previews what the company is billing as a Broadway At Music Circus Premiere for the beloved stage adaptation.

Photos

Photos: First look at MTVarts GREASE Jerri Shafer | Columbus With a hip-shaking rock n roll score featuring hits like Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin and We Go Together, Grease celebrates Rydell Highs class of 1959 in all their duck-tailed, bobby-soxed, gum-snapping glory.

Photos: THE WEDDING SINGER Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport Genevieve Rafter Keddy | Long Island The John W. Engeman Theater has now officially opened THE WEDDING SINGER. Learn more about the production and check out photos from opening night here!