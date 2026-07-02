Interview: Aline Mayagoitia of WICKED at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

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For Aline Mayagoitia, taking on the role of Elphaba in the national tour of Wicked represents both the greatest challenge of her career and the culmination of years of growth as a performer. A veteran of the Twin Cities stage, Mayagoitia previously appeared in In the Heights at the Ordway in 2017 and returned with the national tour of SIX in 2022. Now she's back in Minnesota to headline one of the most beloved musicals of all time when Wicked flies into the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis from July 8 through Aug. 9. In this interview, Mayagoitia talks about the thrill of performing the iconic "Defying Gravity," the friendship at the heart of the show with co-star Claudia Bennett's Glinda, what she hopes audiences take away from Elphaba's story of courage and justice, and why she's already planning a return visit to Paisley Park—and as much Hmong cuisine as she can find—during her five-week stay in the Twin Cities.

What do you enjoy most about being a part of this production?

I love being part of a blockbuster musical that is so beautifully crafted and, more than 20 years after its premiere, still maintains the artistic integrity that has made Wicked one of the defining musicals of this century. For many people, Wicked is their very first musical—or even their first experience in a theater. As a lifelong theater fan, it's an honor to help inspire a new generation of theatergoers across the country.

What do you enjoy most about your role in this production?

Playing Elphaba is the biggest challenge of my career, and I love getting to experience her true hero's journey every night. I begin the show as this nerdy 18-year-old girl and gradually evolve into the woman she becomes by the end. It's an incredibly demanding role, but it's also so beautifully written that I can simply surrender to the story and trust the journey. Nothing has to be forced because the emotional payoff is already there.

What is your favorite song in this production?

My favorite song is "Defying Gravity" because I genuinely love heights! As a little girl, I dreamed of becoming a trapeze artist, and every night I feel like I'm fulfilling that dream. Watching the audience's faces light up in awe as Elphaba takes flight is one of the most satisfying moments of the show. I don't think it will ever get old.

What is your favorite moment in this production?

My favorite moment each night is actually watching Claudia perform "Popular." That scene is peak girlhood, and we have so much fun giving Elphaba a little makeover while their friendship begins to blossom. It feels so authentic because it reminds me of my own friendships. I love being the grounding force for Claudia's Glinda to bounce off of in that scene.

What do you hope audiences take away from seeing this production?

I hope audiences leave inspired by Elphaba's relentless pursuit of justice, her willingness to question authority, and her determination to fight for those whose voices have been silenced.

Have you been to Minnesota before? Any favorite places here or places you're hoping to check out while you're here?

Yes! This will actually be my third time working in the Twin Cities, and I'm thrilled to be back for five weeks during the beautiful Midwest summer.

I appeared in In the Heights at the Ordway in 2017, right after graduating from college, and it was such a transformative experience. Then my national tour of SIX stopped in St. Paul in 2022. I was a little older and a little wiser by then, but still adjusting to life on tour. Now, returning as Elphaba, I feel like every lesson I've learned throughout my career has prepared me for this incredible role.

I'm definitely planning another visit to Paisley Park, and I want to eat as much Hmong food as possible while I'm here. I was also hoping we'd overlap with the Minnesota State Fair, but we'll miss it by a couple of weeks. If there's anything with State Fair vibes happening while we're in town, I'd love to hear about it!

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