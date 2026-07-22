VIDEO: LES MISÉRABLES at Phoenix Theatre Company

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Get a first look at LES MISÉRABLES at The Phoenix Theatre Company, now extended to October 18, 2026 due to exceptional ticket demand. The company reports that tickets are selling faster than for any production in its history, prompting the addition of new performance dates to meet audience interest.

LES MISÉRABLES is the acclaimed musical by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg, based on the novel by Victor Hugo, with lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer. The story follows Jean Valjean across decades of 19th-century France, tracing themes of justice, redemption, and revolution that have made the show one of the longest-running musicals in theatre history.

The Phoenix Theatre Company's production, directed by Brendan Stackhouse, former Resident Director of the North American Tour, is among the first stagings in the country since the national tour closed. Performances run in the Dr. Stacie J. and Richard J. Stephenson Theatre. Patrons holding Flex Passes, Season Subscription Tickets, or Single Ticket Credits from the 25/26 Season should contact the box office directly, as those will not transfer to extension dates.

BroadwayWorld's review of the production described it as a monumental production, brilliantly directed and choreographed by Brendan Stackhouse and true to Victor Hugo's vision.

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