Video: A CHORUS LINE at Barrington Stage Company

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Barrington Stage Company has posted a trailer for its production of A Chorus Line, offering a first glimpse of the musical currently running at the Pittsfield, Massachusetts theatre.

A Chorus Line follows seventeen dancers auditioning for a handful of spots in the chorus of an upcoming Broadway production, with each performer forced to reveal personal struggles and ambitions to the director as they compete for the job. The musical won the Pulitzer Prize and multiple Tony Awards after its original Broadway run became one of the longest in Broadway history.

Barrington Stage Company's Artistic Director, Alan Paul, directs this staging as part of the company's season in Pittsfield, bringing the landmark musical to the theatre's stage roughly fifty years after it first premiered.

BroadwayWorld previously reviewed the production, noting the cast delivers performances that read as seasoned despite the show's premise of inexperienced young hopefuls, with the musical numbers praised as consistently strong throughout.

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