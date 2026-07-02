Interview: Claudia Bennett of WICKED at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

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For Claudia Bennett, playing Glinda in the national tour of Wicked isn't just another role—it's the realization of a lifelong dream. After first seeing the beloved musical as a 7-year-old while dressed in a Glinda costume and wig, Bennett now takes center stage in the iconic bubble, bringing one of Broadway's most cherished characters to life. As Wicked arrives at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis from July 8 through August 9, Bennett shares what it's like to step into Glinda's sparkling shoes every night, the powerful friendship at the heart of the story, and why "For Good" continues to move her to tears. She also talks about touring alongside co-star Aline Mayagoitia, what she hopes Minnesota audiences take away from the show, and the local parks and coffee shops she's eager to discover during her first visit to Minneapolis.

What do you enjoy most about being a part of this production?

Getting to step into the role of Glinda full-time is a dream beyond comprehension. Wicked is such an iconic show with a beautiful story of friendship and belonging, and I honestly experience pinch-me moments on stage every single night. It's hard to choose just one thing I enjoy most because the magic, both onstage and off, feels endless. Building my Glinda alongside Aline's Elphaba has been an incredibly special experience that I'll cherish forever, and I'm so excited that our journey together is just beginning.

What do you enjoy most about your role in this production?

There are genuinely no words to describe how grateful I am to be playing my dream role in my dream show. I first saw Wicked in 2010 when I was 7 years old, and I wore a Glinda costume—and wig—to the theater. Ever since then, I've dreamed of the day I'd get to step into her bubble and tell her story.

Glinda is such a beautifully complex character, and her emotional journey is what made me fall in love with her. Getting to explore the balance between her hilarious absurdity and her incredible depth and heart has been especially rewarding. But my favorite part of playing Glinda is the relationship that blossoms between the two women, especially getting to share it with Aline every night. And, of course, I can't forget the stunning costumes, the iconic songs, and traveling by bubble—which just happens to be the very same bubble Kristin Chenoweth rode in at the Tony Awards. That's pretty surreal!

What is your favorite song in this production?

My favorite song has always been, and always will be, "For Good." It's such an achingly beautiful moment of stillness between the two women. There's a line Elphaba sings—"You'll be with me, like a handprint on my heart"—that perfectly captures their relationship and the heart of the show: friendship.

Getting to sing that song with Aline every night is the greatest gift. During rehearsals, there was one day we couldn't even finish the song because we were both crying so hard. It's truly a love song.

What is your favorite moment in this production?

"Defying Gravity" has to be my favorite moment in the show. Watching Elphaba fly is just so iconic, and Aline brings such a magical individuality to that moment. Her voice simply soars. It's something audiences absolutely don't want to miss.

What do you hope audiences take away from seeing this production?

I cherish this show so deeply because every time I've seen Wicked as an audience member, I've walked away with something different. That's what makes it so special—it truly is a story for everyone, and there's always someone onstage you can identify with.

I hope audiences leave our production inspired to be unapologetically themselves, to celebrate each other's differences, to invest in their friendships, and to stand up for what they believe in.

Have you been to Minnesota before? Any favorite places here or places you're hoping to check out while you're here?

I've never been to Minneapolis before, so I'm really excited to spend a few weeks here! I love being outdoors, so I'm hoping to find some parks and walking trails to explore. And, of course, I'm planning to visit as many local coffee shops as possible.

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

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