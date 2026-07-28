Interview: Cary Michele Miller On Returning to Maine State Music Theatre for COME FROM AWAY

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Maine State Music Theatre concludes its landmark 2026 season with the Olivier Award-winning musical COME FROM AWAY, running August 5 through August 22 at the Pickard Theater on the campus of Bowdoin College. Written by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, the show tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 airline passengers unexpectedly stranded in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland, following the events of September 11, 2001, and the residents who opened their homes and hearts to complete strangers.

Among the all-star lineup of MSMT favorites returning to Brunswick is Cary Michele Miller, who plays Beverley, Annette, and others. Miller makes her return to the Pickard Theater after nearly a decade away, having last appeared at MSMT in the 2016 co-production of THE IRISH AND HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY with Portland Stage. Her previous MSMT credits include SISTER ACT, THE MUSIC MAN, FOOTLOOSE, MARY POPPINS, and Dainty June in GYPSY. Her national tours include LITTLE WOMEN and SEUSSICAL.

The production reunites Miller with Charis Leos, David Girolmo, and Tyler Hanes, the four of whom last shared the MSMT stage together in the 2013 production of GYPSY. Directed by Mark Johnson in his directorial debut, the cast is rounded out by a company of returning MSMT favorites.

BroadwayWorld spoke with Miller about her full-circle return to a theatre that has shaped her life, the responsibility of telling a true story, and what it has been like reconnecting with old friends in the rehearsal room after all these years.

What was it about COME FROM AWAY that made you excited to return to Maine State Music Theatre after nearly a decade away?

COME FROM AWAY is such a meaningful show. At its heart, it's about kindness, community, and the incredible things that can happen when people come together for one another. The opportunity to tell that story alongside so many people who mean so much to me, at a theatre that has been such an important part of my life, was something I simply couldn't say no to. My life has taken me in different directions over the past decade, away from performing, but Maine State Music Theatre has always held a special place in my heart. It holds so many beautiful memories, from performing here and working with my husband, to spending one season pregnant with my daughter and then introducing her to this special community the next. Returning now, for a show that celebrates connection and belonging, feels incredibly full circle. I still have moments where I want to pinch myself to make sure it's real.

COME FROM AWAY requires its cast to play multiple characters throughout the show. How have you approached the challenge of portraying Beverley, Annette, and the various other roles you take on?

It's such a gift to be able to tell one person's story, let alone two or three, in the same show. One of the things that makes COME FROM AWAY so special is the incredible ensemble. You're constantly surrounded by actors who are so fully invested in their own characters, and that makes it easier to step into each relationship and each moment. I find that focusing on the connection my character has with the people around her helps each role feel distinct. Whether I'm playing Beverley, Annette, or another character, it's really the relationships that shape who that person is and allow each of them to have their own unique voice.

The story of COME FROM AWAY is rooted in real events and real people. How has that responsibility of telling a true story shaped your preparation for this production?

Because these characters are based on real people, I feel a deep responsibility to honor each of them and make every moment onstage feel truthful and authentic. That responsibility has shaped my preparation in a very meaningful way. I've spent time researching through articles, watching interviews with the real people who inspired these characters, and working with a dialect coach to better understand their voices and experiences. COME FROM AWAY captures such a poignant moment in history, and being able to share a story of compassion, resilience, and human connection is a privilege.

You're reuniting with Charis Leos, David Girolmo, and Tyler Hanes, the last time all four of you were on the MSMT stage together was GYPSY back in 2013. What has it been like stepping into rehearsals and reconnecting with them after all these years?

Reconnecting with Charis, David, and Tyler has honestly felt like a family reunion. It's been really special to walk back into the rehearsal room with them. It's like calling that friend you haven't seen in years and within minutes, it's as if no time has passed. We picked up right where we left off, and there's such an easy trust and camaraderie between us. Having that shared history makes this experience even more meaningful, and it's been a joy to create together again after all these years.

COME FROM AWAY has such a unique theatrical structure with no intermission and a constantly moving ensemble. What has the rehearsal process been like under director Mark Johnson?

The rehearsal process has been a true joy and such a collaborative experience. Mark has led the team beautifully. He came into the process incredibly prepared, with such a deep understanding of both the characters and the real events that inspired the story. His attention to detail and genuine care for the material have created a supportive, creative environment. It's been especially meaningful because I've known Mark already, and it's been such a privilege to be part of his directorial debut. I'm incredibly proud of him and so grateful to be sharing this experience with him and the entire company. Because COME FROM AWAY is such an ensemble-driven piece, it requires every single person to be fully present and working together. It's a lot of work, but it also means we spend so much time supporting one another, and that has made this process truly special.

The show deals with the events of September 11th and its aftermath. How do you personally navigate performing such emotionally charged material eight times a week?

Shows like this, based on real events, can be difficult to navigate emotionally. Even in the rehearsal room, I've found myself tearing up many times. But I think the most important thing is to accept those emotions rather than push them away, because you want the performance to feel genuine and honest. Each performance, I focus on being present with the other actors on stage and trusting the story we're telling together. I try not to force the emotions, but instead stay connected to the moment and let whatever needs to come through happen naturally. I think that's what allows the audience to connect with the story in an authentic way, even after performing it multiple times each week.

This is MSMT's final production of its landmark 68th season. Does closing out a season feel different from opening one, and does that add any special significance to this production for you?

I think they're both exciting in different ways. Opening a season is about building excitement for the show you're in and for everything that's still to come. Closing a season feels like putting the finishing touch on what has been a memorable summer of theater. It's special to be part of the final production because you get to leave audiences with a lasting impression of the season. I hope COME FROM AWAY gives people a meaningful and uplifting experience that stays with them and leaves them excited to come back and see what MSMT has in store next season.

The show has been seen around the world and on Apple TV. How do you approach bringing something fresh to a production that many audience members may already know well?

Since we're all shaped by our own personalities, experiences, and perspectives, it's only natural that each actor brings something unique to the characters. Those subtle differences can give audiences a fresh perspective on the story, even if they've seen the show before. That's one of the exciting things about live theater, every cast brings its own energy, and each production becomes a new experience while still honoring what people already love about the show.

Why must audiences come and see COME FROM AWAY?

COME FROM AWAY is a story that reminds us of the best of humanity. It's filled with humor, heart, and hope, and it shows what can happen when people choose kindness, compassion, and connection, even in the most difficult circumstances. Whether you're seeing it for the first time or coming back to experience it again, I think audiences will laugh, cry, and leave feeling inspired. In a world that can often feel divided, this story is a powerful reminder that we're capable of taking care of one another.

Now in its 68th season, Maine State Music Theatre performs at the historic Pickard Theater on the campus of Bowdoin College, continuing its tradition of Bringing Broadway to Brunswick.

COME FROM AWAY runs August 5 through August 22, 2026 at the Pickard Theater in Brunswick, Maine. Tickets are available at msmt.org, by calling the Box Office at (207) 725-8769, or in person at the Box Office at 22 Elm Street in Brunswick.

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