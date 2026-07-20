Review: LES MISÉRABLES at The Phoenix Theatre Company

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There is a temptation, after forty years of theatrical triumph and countless productions around the world, to think we already know LES MISÉRABLES. We know the songs before the orchestra plays the opening measures. We know who survives, who dies, and who will stand atop the barricade singing of a tomorrow they will never see.

Yet familiarity can obscure what Victor Hugo understood from the beginning: he gives us two revolutions. One unfolds publicly at the barricades, where Enjolras, Marius, Gavroche, and the students dream of transforming France through political action. The other takes place quietly within individual lives, where acts of compassion alter one human heart at a time. Hugo honors both. Yet he also reminds us that they do not share the same fate. The revolution at the barricade fails. The revolution of mercy endures.

The Phoenix Theatre Company's new production, directed and choreographed by Brendan Stackhouse, understands that distinction. Rather than allowing the spectacle of revolution to overwhelm the story's emotional center, he continually returns us to the intimate moments where conscience quietly shapes destiny, giving his staging remarkable narrative clarity throughout.

That clarity extends to Stackhouse's choreography. The ensemble becomes far more than a collection of citizens populating nineteenth-century Paris. It is the city's living heartbeat, constantly moving around characters whose private decisions ultimately carry greater weight than the political upheaval surrounding them. Whether in the bustling streets of the city or at the barricades, the ensemble reminds us that history unfolds in public squares and private souls.

Tim Monson's lighting deepens that idea. Time and again, he isolates characters at moments of profound moral consequence, visually separating them from the world around them just long enough for us to recognize that history often turns not only through collective action but through solitary decisions.

Kevin Robert White's superb musical direction provides the emotional architecture of the production. Conducting the orchestra, White shapes Claude-Michel Schönberg's magnificent score with both sweep and intimacy, allowing its great anthems to soar while giving equal emotional weight to the production's quieter, deeply personal moments. Under White's baton, the score becomes the emotional language through which the characters' struggles with justice, sacrifice, hope, and mercy find their fullest expression, lending depth and resonance to the production's emotional journey.

At the center stands Ethan Rogers's compelling Jean Valjean. Rogers wisely resists portraying Valjean as an untouchable icon of virtue. Instead, he reveals a man who repeatedly chooses compassion despite every reason to surrender to bitterness. His performance possesses uncommon intensity and emotional clarity, reminding us that redemption is never a single transformative event but a lifelong discipline of moral choice.

Opposite him, Geoffrey Belliston delivers one of the production's most accomplished performances. His Javert is a force to be reckoned with, his devotion to law and order absolute, unwavering, and sincere. Yet Belliston's greatest achievement lies in revealing the gradual fracture within that certainty. As Valjean repeatedly answers justice with mercy, Javert finds himself confronting a reality his moral universe cannot explain. Belliston charts that painful unraveling with aching humanity, transforming Javert from a rigid antagonist into one of the musical's most tragic figures.

The supporting cast completes Hugo's moral landscape. Monet Sabel's Fantine embodies the heartbreaking consequences of a society that mistakes poverty for moral failure. Hahnna Christianson's Éponine gives moving expression to love defined not by fulfillment but by sacrifice. Carmiña Monserrat and Tre Moore bring warmth, sincerity, and expressive voices to Cosette and Marius, making their relationship feel less like conventional romance than the living future Valjean's sacrifices have made possible. Their scenes together become quiet affirmations that mercy does not merely rescue lives; it creates possibilities. Toby Yatso and Terey Summers inject exuberant humor as the Thénardiers, yet even their comic opportunism reminds us that not everyone confronted with suffering chooses compassion over self-interest.

The production reaches its philosophical center in two unforgettable musical moments.

"Red and Black" becomes far more than an anthem of youthful idealism. Stackhouse stages it as a thrilling call to social justice, capturing the students' absolute faith that courage and conviction can transform a nation. Their certainty is inspiring precisely because audiences know the painful truth they cannot: when the moment comes, the people will not answer their call. The barricade will fall, and political change must wait for another generation.

Later, Rogers' affecting rendition of "Bring Him Home" offers a striking counterpoint. Where "Red and Black" seeks to save a nation, Valjean's prayer asks only that one young man be spared. There is no rhetoric, no manifesto, no appeal to history…only an act of quiet humility and love. It is among the production's most moving moments because it reveals another way the world changes: not only through public revolution, but through private mercy.

One revolution seeks to change a government. The other changes people. The first may fail in its own generation. The second echoes across generations.

Perhaps that is why audiences continue returning to LES MISÉRABLES. The ending was never a mystery. What continues to surprise us is not the fate of the revolution, but the endurance of grace.

The Phoenix Theatre Company's production captures that truth with intelligence, emotional honesty, and considerable craft. It delivers the spectacle audiences expect – the soaring score, the stirring ensemble, the urgency of revolution – but never loses sight of the quieter drama unfolding beneath it.

The barricade reminds us what people are willing to die for. Jean Valjean reminds us what they must live for. The Phoenix Theatre Company's production understands that Hugo believed both revolutions matter, but only one can continue after the smoke has cleared.

LES MISÉRABLES runs through August 30th in the Dr. Stacie J. and Richard J Stephenson Theatre at:

The Phoenix Theatre Company -- www.phoenixtheatre.com -- 1825 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ -- Box office: 602-254-2151

Photo credit to Brennen Russell

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