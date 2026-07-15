Video: OCTET at Goodman Theatre

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Get a first look at OCTET, the a cappella musical playing at Goodman Theatre in Chicago. Octet runs through August 2nd, 2026. OCTET is written by Dave Malloy and performed entirely without instrumental accompaniment, with the ensemble's voices carrying the full musical weight of the piece. The show explores themes of technology, addiction, and human connection through its eight-person vocal format.

Directed by Keira Fromm - Associate Director of The Goodman's Iceboy! or The Completely Untrue Story of How Eugene O'Neill Came to Write The Iceman Cometh - with music direction by Nick Sula (Kokandy Productions' Jekyll & Hyde) and choreography by Laura Savage (The Lord of the Rings International Tour), The Goodman's presentation of the Raven Theatre production features Raven's original cast - including Neala Barron (Porchlight Theatre's Fun Home), Elliot Esquivel (Lookingglass Theatre's White Rooster), Joryhebel Ginorio (Theo Ubique's The Secret Garden), Jordan Golding (A Christmas Carol), Teressa LaGamba (Paramount Theatre's Waitress), Ryder Dean McDaniel (Court Theatre's Taming of the Shrew), Sam Shankman (Court Theatre's Falsettos) and Grace Steckler (Writers Theatre's As You Like It).

As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, the production originates with Raven Theatre and is directed by Keira Fromm, with music direction by Nick Sula and choreography by Laura Savage. The Goodman's presentation marks an extension of the original run, reflecting strong audience demand.

The Goodman is currently hosting several productions this summer, including the world premiere musical ICEBOY!, which has extended through August 16 in the Albert Theatre. OCTET plays in a separate space through August 2.

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