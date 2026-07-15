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Video: DEAR EVAN HANSEN at ACT of CT

The show ran from Thursday, May 14 through Sunday, June 21.

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Get a first look at ACT of CT's production recent production of  DEAR EVAN HANSEN, the six-time Tony Award-winning musical, which ran during May and June 2026.

The production starred Kenny Lee as Evan Hansen, Maya Days as Heidi Hansen, Heather Ayers as Cynthia Murphy, Gil Brady as Larry Murphy, Olivia Foght as Zoe Murphy, Erik Houck as Connor Murphy, Josh Hoyt as Jared Kleinman, Amaya White as Alana Beck; and will feature Laura Elizabeth Flanagan, MK McDonald, Payton Thomas, and Joseph Torello.

Dear Evan Hansen has a book by Steven Levenson and music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. The A.C.T. of CT production will be directed by Scott Schwartz, with choreograpy by Marcos Santana, and with music direction by Cole P. Abod. Scenic design is by Christopher Swader and Justin Swader, costume design by Leslie Bernstein, lighting design by Charlie Morrison, sound design by Shannon Slaton, video design by Camilla Tassi, casting by Koppel Casting, and music supervision by A.C.T. of CT’s Grammy-nominated Bryan Perri

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