Photos: First look at MTVarts’ GREASE

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With a hip-shaking rock ’n’ roll score featuring hits like “Summer Nights,” “Greased Lightnin’” and “We Go Together,” Grease celebrates Rydell High’s class of 1959 in all their duck-tailed, bobby-soxed, gum-snapping glory.

Book, Music and Lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey. Directed by Bruce Jacklin, Cast: Sandy Dumbrowski - Hannah Marshall, Danny Zuko - Will Stewart, Betty Rizzo - Kylie Stadler Hoam, Frenchy - Sage Szucs, Marty - Kiarah Smith, Jan - Bella Oster, Kenicke - Alex Snodgrass, Doody - Jayson Herbst, Sonny - Peyton Hauenstein Cline, Roger - Silas Hoam, Patty Simcox - Sydney Orrison, Eugene - Carter Skillman, Miss Lynch - Reagan Kozier, Teen Angel/Vince Fontaine - Gordon Gantt, Cha Cha Digregorio - Madison Sichna, Ensemble - Lanah Andrews, Karma Carpenter, Emilee Fletcher, Charlee Foley, Gabby Fuller, Devyn Hall, Meredith Morgan, Chloe Skillman, Alaina Wahl.

Performances are July 10 11, 16, 17, & 18 at 7:30 pm, July 12 & 19 at 2:00 pm at The Woodward Opera House, 107 S. Main St, Mount Vernon, OH 43050. For tickets or more information, visit: https://mtvarts.com/2026-season/grease-2026/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer