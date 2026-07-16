Photos: First Look at GREASE at Tuacahn Center for the Arts

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Tuacahn Center for the Arts will transport audiences back to Rydell High when Grease begins performances July 17. Check out photos of the production.

Set in the 1950s, the beloved musical follows Danny Zuko and Sandy Dumbrowski as they reunite after a summer romance only to discover they're now classmates. Joined by the Burger Palace Boys and the Pink Ladies, the pair navigate friendship, first love, loyalty, and finding where they belong in a family-friendly adaptation of the classic musical.

"Grease is one of our most requested shows every time we do a patron survey," said Tuacahn Artistic Director Scott Anderson. "We're really excited to bring such a dynamic version to life on our stage, with just a few adaptations to really meet the needs of our audience."

For Kyle Southern, who stars as Danny Zuko, the production holds special meaning. After growing up watching the film with his mother, Southern said stepping into the iconic role has been a dream come true. While acknowledging John Travolta's unforgettable performance, Southern has worked to develop his own take on the character, focusing especially on Danny's physicality and movement. "I've done a lot of work finding Danny's walk, how he moves and how he stands," Southern said. "There's so much of any character in the way that he moves. And I have some '50s music I listen to as I'm getting ready for the show; things I think Danny would really be into."

Julianne Roberts, who plays Betty Rizzo, said one of the production's biggest highlights is its energetic choreography. "As a dancer, there is so much to love," Roberts said. "We have crazy partnering stuff, so many flips and lifts... it's just a fun show all around." She also appreciates the emotional depth of Rizzo's signature number, "There Are Worse Things I Could Do," and believes audiences will connect with the show's memorable cast of characters. "I just think every person who comes to this show will find a character on stage that will resonate with them," Roberts said. "They all fit the high school friend group archetypes in such a perfect way."

Although Grease explores themes of friendship, identity, and finding your place, Roberts said the show's greatest strength is its ability to entertain. "For me, I go to the theater to be entertained, to escape from the real world, and Grease is a great opportunity for people to come relax, and laugh," she said.

Grease runs through October 22 in the Tuacahn Outdoor Amphitheatre. Tickets are available through the Tuacahn box office or online.

Photo Credit: Leavitt Wells



The Cast of GREASE

The Cast of GREASE

The Cast of GREASE

The Cast of GREASE

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