Video: LET IT GO from Frozen at Maine State Music Theatre
Disney's beloved musical runs July 15 through August 1 at Pickard Theatre at Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine.
Maine State Music Theatre has released footage of 'Let It Go' from their current production of DISNEY'S FROZEN, running July 15 through August 1 at Pickard Theatre at Bowdoin College.
With music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and a book by Jennifer Lee, the production brings Elsa, Anna, Olaf, and all the favorites to life on stage with stunning visuals, showstopping songs, and dazzling theatrical surprises. Based on the beloved animated film, the story follows two sisters who must discover the strength within themselves and in each other in a spellbinding celebration of love, courage, and letting go.
For tickets and information, visit Maine State Music Theatre online or call 207-725-8769. Pickard Theatre is located at 1 Bath Road, Brunswick, Maine. Box office hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until intermission of the last show that day, and Saturday and Sunday from noon until intermission of the last show that day.
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