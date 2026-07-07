Interview: Paul Schwensen on Playing Hans in MSMT's FROZEN

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Paul Schwensen has spent his career slipping between leading tracks and understudy roles on Broadway and the road, from Elder Price in The Book of Mormon to Fiyero in Wicked and Chris in Miss Saigon. This summer he makes his Maine State Music Theatre debut as Hans in Disney's Frozen, running July 15 through August 1 at the Pickard Theater in Brunswick. We talked with him about building genuine charm before the big reveal, the villain's new theatrical solo, and the life he shares with followers online between the auditions and the highlight reels.

You're making your MSMT debut as Hans in Disney's Frozen. What was it about this character specifically that made you want to take on the role?

I've always loved Disney movies, and I remember when Frozen came out in theaters. I was blown away by the songwriting and storytelling, and I knew Hans was a role I wanted to play if Frozen ever became a stage musical. So when I saw MSMT was doing it, I jumped at the chance. It's always fun to play a Disney prince, but playing one with a dark side adds a little more to the challenge. Hans is determined, intelligent, and knows exactly what he wants — those are all characteristics I love to explore when I dive into a role.

Hans has to be completely believable as a romantic hero before the big reveal. How do you build that genuine charm while knowing where the character is ultimately headed?

Hans has to be utterly charming and heartfelt at the top of the show. You can't play the end before you get there. His ultimate goal is that reveal, but there are so many steps he has to take before he arrives at it. Living in the moment of each step along the way — charming and marrying the princess, inspiring and gaining the trust of the townsfolk — keeps me honest as a romantic hero. Then, when the opportunity strikes, that's when I get to focus on Hans' other plans.

The stage version includes new songs written specifically for the theatrical production. Does Hans get any of that new material, and how has it shaped your understanding of the character?

He does. Hans gets to sing "Hans of the Southern Isles," which is new for the stage version, and I really love it. It gives backstory you might not think about while watching the movie — you hear about his home kingdom, and it gives time to build his relationship with Anna. It fills in a lot about who he is and where he comes from.

You've performed everywhere from Broadway's The Book of Mormon to national tours of Wicked and Miss Saigon. Where does Frozen fit into your theatrical journey?

It's a joy to add a role like this to the mix. So much of my career has lived in leading and understudy tracks — Elder Price, Fiyero, Chris — and there's a real thrill in getting to originate my own take on a character like Hans. Interestingly, I only knew one other actor coming into this production, Marie Eife, who plays Elsa. We were in the national tour of Wicked together, understudying Fiyero and Elphaba, and we actually got to perform those roles opposite each other. So there's a nice full-circle feeling to sharing this stage with her again.

Beyond your stage career, you've built a significant following across social media through comedy, storytelling, and behind-the-scenes glimpses into an actor's life. How did content creation become part of your career?

It grew pretty naturally out of who I am. I love making people laugh, and sharing my life and my humor on Instagram and TikTok became a way to do that outside of a theater. It lets me connect with people who might never see me on a stage, and it's become a genuine creative outlet alongside performing rather than something separate from it.

Social media often presents only the highlight reel. How important is it for you to share the realities of life as a working actor — the auditions, understudy tracks, and everything in between?

It matters a lot to me. This industry is so much more than opening nights and curtain calls. There are auditions that don't go your way, understudy tracks where you're always ready but not always on, and a lot of in-between moments that never make the highlight reel. Being honest about all of that feels important, especially for younger performers who are trying to figure out whether this life is for them. The vulnerable parts are part of the story too.

Director and choreographer Marc Robin is helming this production. How has his dual role shaped the way Hans moves and carries himself on stage?

Having Marc both direct and choreograph has been a gift. Every bit of choreography I've learned has been informed by my character's emotions. Marc keeps telling the story through each dance beat instead of just dancing for the sake of dancing. Pay close attention to the journey Hans goes through in "Love Is an Open Door" — you can see the relationship building with Anna not only in our blocking but in the dancing itself, and that's thanks to Marc wearing both hats.

This is your first summer with MSMT. What's been your impression of Brunswick and the company so far?

It's fun to be the new kid on the block. Joining a company where some performers already have history with the theater could feel intimidating, especially when you're showing such a vulnerable side of yourself, but the veterans here have gone out of their way to make us feel welcome and supported. Coleman Cummings and the other returning actors set a really warm tone. It's made settling in feel easy.

Finally, for anyone coming to see Frozen at MSMT this summer, why shouldn't they let this one go?

Come for the magic, the music everyone already loves, and a few surprises the stage version adds. And if you take one thing away from my Hans, let it be this: wait at least 24 hours after meeting a prince before you accept his marriage proposal.

Disney's Frozen runs July 15 through August 1, 2026, at the Pickard Theater on the Bowdoin College campus in Brunswick, Maine. For the best prices and to avoid unnecessary fees, purchase tickets exclusively through MSMT's official website at www.msmt.org or by calling the Box Office at 207-725-8769.