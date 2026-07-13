Photos: THE WEDDING SINGER Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport

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The John W. Engeman Theater officially opened THE WEDDING SINGER on Thursday, July 9. The production will run through Sunday, August 23, 2026. Check out photos from opening night below!

Based on the hit Adam Sandler movie, THE WEDDING SINGER is directed/choreographed by Paul Stancato (Engeman Theater: Ring of Fire, Jersey Boys, Beautiful, Heartbreak Hotel, Jekyll & Hyde. National Tour: Jekyll & Hyde and Flashdance). The associate director/choreographer is Felicia Finley (Engeman Theater: Damn Yankees, Hairspray, and The Sound of Music. Broadway: The Wedding Singer, Smokey Joe's Café, The Life, Aida, and Mamma Mia! Off-Broadway: Disaster!, Forbidden Broadway, The Wild Party, and Bubbly Black Girl).

Jacob Stebly (Musical Director), Kyle Dixon (Scenic Design), DW (Costume Design), John Burkland (Lighting Design), Laura Shubert (Sound Design), MEGAN COHEN (Props Design), Jeff Knaggs (Wig/Makeup Design), Wojcik Casting Team (Casting Directors), Chelsey Steinmetz (Production Stage Manager), JENNIFER DOLCE (Director of Production), and RICHARD DOLCE (Executive Producer).

The cast will be led by Zach Cossman as Robbie Hart, Emily Grace Tucker as Julia Sullivan, Kaelee Albritton as Holly, MIKE FERLITA as Sammy, DRAKE MASON LEACH as Glen Guglia, KENDALL PAIGE PARRETT as Linda, Gael Schaefer as Rosie, and Sean Michael WIDENER as George. The cast also includes BROOKS ANDREW, MIKAYLA AGRELLA, Tiffany Beckford, EVAN BLUST, Derick Donato, OLIVIA GIORGIO, Lauren Gobes, HANNAH MCKINLEY HUNT, LANCE JEWETT, Jay Owens, JUSTIN WOLFE SMITH and REGAN Victoria White.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Sean Widener and Mike Ferlita



Emily Grace Tucker and Zach Cossman



Emily Grace Tucker and Zach Cossman and The Cast of The Wedding Sibger



Emily Grace Tucker and Zach Cossman



Emily Grace Tucker



Zach Cossman



Emily Grace Tucker, Zach Cossman, Kaelee Albritton and Gael Schaefer



Kendall Paige Parrett, Emily Grace Tucker and Zach Cossman



Regan Victoria White



Drake Leach



Derick Donato



Justin Wolfe Smith

Kaelee Albritton



Music Director Jacob Stebly and Music Coordinattor Russell Brown with tonights band that includes-Brian Sweeney, Michael Lawshe, Eitan Prouser, Kathryn O'Neil and Jim Waddell



Laura Shubert (Sound Desiign) joins with Music Director Jacob Stebly and Music Coordinattor Russell Brown with tonights band that includes-Brian Sweeney, Michael Lawshe, Eitan Prouser, Kathryn O'Neil and Jim Waddell



Mike Ferlita



Brooks Andrew



Emily Grace Tucker



Emily Grace Tucker and Zach Cossman



Zach Cossman



Derick Donato and Brooks Andrew



Sean Widener



Kendall Paige Parrett



Lauren Gobes



Lance Jewett



Tiffany Beckford



Jay Owens



Mike Ferlita, Zach Cossman and Sean Widener



Mike Ferlita, Zach Cossman, Sean Widener and Drake Leach



Olivia Giorgio



Tiffany Beckford and Jay Owens



Paul Stancato (Director and Choreographer)



Felicia Finley (Associate Director/Choreographer) and Paul Stancato



Emily Ann Stys, Paul Stancato and Justin Wolfe Smirh



Gael Schaefer



Mikayla Agrella



Hannah Hunt



Evan Blust



Paul Stancato with Emily Grace Tucker, Mikayla Agrella, Tiffany Beckford, Regan Victoria White, Kaelee Albritton, Kendall Paige Parrett, Olivia Giorgio, Gael Schaeffer and Lauren Gobes



Paul Stancato with Zach Cossman, Sean Widener, Evan Blust, Justin Wolfe Smith, Derick Donato, Lance Jewett, Jay Owens, Brooks Andrew and Mike Ferlita



The Cast and Creatuve Tean of The Wedding Singer



Felicia Finley with Hannah Hunt, Mikayla Agrella, Tiffany Beckford, Emiy Grace Tucker, Kaelee Albritton, Kendall Paige Parrett, Regan Victoria White, Gael Schaefer, Lauren Gobes and Olivia Giorgio



Felicia Finley with Hannah Hunt, Mikayla Agrella, Tiffany Beckford, Emiy Grace Tucker, Kaelee Albritton, Kendall Paige Parrett, Regan Victoria White, Gael Schaefer, Lauren Gobes and Olivia Giorgio



Emily Grace Tucker, Kaelee Albritton and Kendall Paige Parrett



Felicia FInley, Regan Victoria White, Jay Owens and Paul Stancato