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Photos: THE WEDDING SINGER Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport

The production will run through Sunday, August 23, 2026.

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The John W. Engeman Theater officially opened THE WEDDING SINGER on Thursday, July 9. The production will run through Sunday, August 23, 2026. Check out photos from opening night below!

Based on the hit Adam Sandler movie, THE WEDDING SINGER is directed/choreographed by Paul Stancato (Engeman Theater: Ring of Fire, Jersey Boys, Beautiful, Heartbreak Hotel, Jekyll & Hyde. National Tour: Jekyll & Hyde and Flashdance). The associate director/choreographer is Felicia Finley (Engeman Theater: Damn Yankees, Hairspray, and The Sound of Music. Broadway: The Wedding Singer, Smokey Joe's Café, The Life, Aida, and Mamma Mia! Off-Broadway: Disaster!, Forbidden Broadway, The Wild Party, and Bubbly Black Girl).

Jacob Stebly (Musical Director), Kyle Dixon (Scenic Design), DW (Costume Design), John Burkland (Lighting Design), Laura Shubert (Sound Design), MEGAN COHEN (Props Design), Jeff Knaggs (Wig/Makeup Design), Wojcik Casting Team (Casting Directors), Chelsey Steinmetz (Production Stage Manager), JENNIFER DOLCE (Director of Production), and RICHARD DOLCE (Executive Producer).

The cast will be led by Zach Cossman as Robbie Hart, Emily Grace Tucker as Julia Sullivan, Kaelee Albritton as Holly, MIKE FERLITA as Sammy, DRAKE MASON LEACH as Glen Guglia, KENDALL PAIGE PARRETT as Linda, Gael Schaefer as Rosie, and Sean Michael WIDENER as George. The cast also includes BROOKS ANDREW, MIKAYLA AGRELLA, Tiffany Beckford, EVAN BLUST, Derick Donato, OLIVIA GIORGIO, Lauren Gobes, HANNAH MCKINLEY HUNT, LANCE JEWETT, Jay Owens, JUSTIN WOLFE SMITH and REGAN Victoria White.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Photos: THE WEDDING SINGER Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport Image


Sean Widener and Mike Ferlita

Photos: THE WEDDING SINGER Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport Image


Emily Grace Tucker and Zach Cossman

Photos: THE WEDDING SINGER Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport Image


Emily Grace Tucker and Zach Cossman and The Cast of The Wedding Sibger

Photos: THE WEDDING SINGER Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport Image


Emily Grace Tucker and Zach Cossman

Photos: THE WEDDING SINGER Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport Image


Emily Grace Tucker

Photos: THE WEDDING SINGER Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport Image


Zach Cossman

Photos: THE WEDDING SINGER Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport Image


Emily Grace Tucker, Zach Cossman, Kaelee Albritton and Gael Schaefer

Photos: THE WEDDING SINGER Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport Image


Kendall Paige Parrett, Emily Grace Tucker and Zach Cossman

Photos: THE WEDDING SINGER Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport Image


Regan Victoria White

Photos: THE WEDDING SINGER Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport Image


Drake Leach

Photos: THE WEDDING SINGER Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport Image


Derick Donato

Photos: THE WEDDING SINGER Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport Image


Justin Wolfe Smith

Photos: THE WEDDING SINGER Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport Image

Kaelee Albritton

Photos: THE WEDDING SINGER Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport Image


Music Director Jacob Stebly and Music Coordinattor Russell Brown with tonights band that includes-Brian Sweeney, Michael Lawshe, Eitan Prouser, Kathryn O'Neil and Jim Waddell

Photos: THE WEDDING SINGER Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport Image


Laura Shubert (Sound Desiign) joins with Music Director Jacob Stebly and Music Coordinattor Russell Brown with tonights band that includes-Brian Sweeney, Michael Lawshe, Eitan Prouser, Kathryn O'Neil and Jim Waddell

Photos: THE WEDDING SINGER Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport Image


Mike Ferlita

Photos: THE WEDDING SINGER Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport Image


Brooks Andrew

Photos: THE WEDDING SINGER Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport Image


Emily Grace Tucker

Photos: THE WEDDING SINGER Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport Image


Emily Grace Tucker and Zach Cossman

Photos: THE WEDDING SINGER Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport Image


Zach Cossman

Photos: THE WEDDING SINGER Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport Image


Derick Donato and Brooks Andrew

Photos: THE WEDDING SINGER Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport Image


Sean Widener

Photos: THE WEDDING SINGER Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport Image


Kendall Paige Parrett

Photos: THE WEDDING SINGER Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport Image


Lauren Gobes

Photos: THE WEDDING SINGER Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport Image


Lance Jewett

Photos: THE WEDDING SINGER Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport Image


Tiffany Beckford

Photos: THE WEDDING SINGER Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport Image


Jay Owens

Photos: THE WEDDING SINGER Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport Image


Mike Ferlita, Zach Cossman and Sean Widener

Photos: THE WEDDING SINGER Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport Image


Mike Ferlita, Zach Cossman, Sean Widener and Drake Leach

Photos: THE WEDDING SINGER Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport Image


Olivia Giorgio

Photos: THE WEDDING SINGER Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport Image


Tiffany Beckford and Jay Owens

Photos: THE WEDDING SINGER Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport Image


Paul Stancato (Director and Choreographer)

Photos: THE WEDDING SINGER Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport Image


Felicia Finley (Associate Director/Choreographer) and Paul Stancato

Photos: THE WEDDING SINGER Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport Image


Emily Ann Stys, Paul Stancato and Justin Wolfe Smirh

Photos: THE WEDDING SINGER Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport Image


Gael Schaefer

Photos: THE WEDDING SINGER Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport Image


Mikayla Agrella

Photos: THE WEDDING SINGER Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport Image


Hannah Hunt

Photos: THE WEDDING SINGER Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport Image


Evan Blust

Photos: THE WEDDING SINGER Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport Image


Paul Stancato with Emily Grace Tucker, Mikayla Agrella, Tiffany Beckford, Regan Victoria White, Kaelee Albritton, Kendall Paige Parrett, Olivia Giorgio, Gael Schaeffer and Lauren Gobes

Photos: THE WEDDING SINGER Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport Image


Paul Stancato with Zach Cossman, Sean Widener, Evan Blust, Justin Wolfe Smith, Derick Donato, Lance Jewett, Jay Owens, Brooks Andrew and Mike Ferlita

Photos: THE WEDDING SINGER Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport Image


The Cast and Creatuve Tean of The Wedding Singer

Photos: THE WEDDING SINGER Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport Image


Felicia Finley with Hannah Hunt, Mikayla Agrella, Tiffany Beckford, Emiy Grace Tucker, Kaelee Albritton, Kendall Paige Parrett, Regan Victoria White, Gael Schaefer, Lauren Gobes and Olivia Giorgio

Photos: THE WEDDING SINGER Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport Image


Felicia Finley with Hannah Hunt, Mikayla Agrella, Tiffany Beckford, Emiy Grace Tucker, Kaelee Albritton, Kendall Paige Parrett, Regan Victoria White, Gael Schaefer, Lauren Gobes and Olivia Giorgio

Photos: THE WEDDING SINGER Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport Image


Emily Grace Tucker, Kaelee Albritton and Kendall Paige Parrett

Photos: THE WEDDING SINGER Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport Image


Felicia FInley, Regan Victoria White, Jay Owens and Paul Stancato

Photos: THE WEDDING SINGER Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport Image


Regan Victoria White and Evan Blust

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