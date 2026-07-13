Photos: THE WEDDING SINGER Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport
The production will run through Sunday, August 23, 2026.
The John W. Engeman Theater officially opened THE WEDDING SINGER on Thursday, July 9. The production will run through Sunday, August 23, 2026. Check out photos from opening night below!
Based on the hit Adam Sandler movie, THE WEDDING SINGER is directed/choreographed by Paul Stancato (Engeman Theater: Ring of Fire, Jersey Boys, Beautiful, Heartbreak Hotel, Jekyll & Hyde. National Tour: Jekyll & Hyde and Flashdance). The associate director/choreographer is Felicia Finley (Engeman Theater: Damn Yankees, Hairspray, and The Sound of Music. Broadway: The Wedding Singer, Smokey Joe's Café, The Life, Aida, and Mamma Mia! Off-Broadway: Disaster!, Forbidden Broadway, The Wild Party, and Bubbly Black Girl).
Jacob Stebly (Musical Director), Kyle Dixon (Scenic Design), DW (Costume Design), John Burkland (Lighting Design), Laura Shubert (Sound Design), MEGAN COHEN (Props Design), Jeff Knaggs (Wig/Makeup Design), Wojcik Casting Team (Casting Directors), Chelsey Steinmetz (Production Stage Manager), JENNIFER DOLCE (Director of Production), and RICHARD DOLCE (Executive Producer).
The cast will be led by Zach Cossman as Robbie Hart, Emily Grace Tucker as Julia Sullivan, Kaelee Albritton as Holly, MIKE FERLITA as Sammy, DRAKE MASON LEACH as Glen Guglia, KENDALL PAIGE PARRETT as Linda, Gael Schaefer as Rosie, and Sean Michael WIDENER as George. The cast also includes BROOKS ANDREW, MIKAYLA AGRELLA, Tiffany Beckford, EVAN BLUST, Derick Donato, OLIVIA GIORGIO, Lauren Gobes, HANNAH MCKINLEY HUNT, LANCE JEWETT, Jay Owens, JUSTIN WOLFE SMITH and REGAN Victoria White.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Sean Widener and Mike Ferlita
Emily Grace Tucker and Zach Cossman
Emily Grace Tucker and Zach Cossman and The Cast of The Wedding Sibger
Emily Grace Tucker and Zach Cossman
Emily Grace Tucker
Zach Cossman
Emily Grace Tucker, Zach Cossman, Kaelee Albritton and Gael Schaefer
Kendall Paige Parrett, Emily Grace Tucker and Zach Cossman
Regan Victoria White
Drake Leach
Derick Donato
Justin Wolfe Smith
Kaelee Albritton
Music Director Jacob Stebly and Music Coordinattor Russell Brown with tonights band that includes-Brian Sweeney, Michael Lawshe, Eitan Prouser, Kathryn O'Neil and Jim Waddell
Laura Shubert (Sound Desiign) joins with Music Director Jacob Stebly and Music Coordinattor Russell Brown with tonights band that includes-Brian Sweeney, Michael Lawshe, Eitan Prouser, Kathryn O'Neil and Jim Waddell
Mike Ferlita
Brooks Andrew
Emily Grace Tucker
Emily Grace Tucker and Zach Cossman
Zach Cossman
Derick Donato and Brooks Andrew
Sean Widener
Kendall Paige Parrett
Lauren Gobes
Lance Jewett
Tiffany Beckford
Jay Owens
Mike Ferlita, Zach Cossman and Sean Widener
Mike Ferlita, Zach Cossman, Sean Widener and Drake Leach
Olivia Giorgio
Tiffany Beckford and Jay Owens
Paul Stancato (Director and Choreographer)
Felicia Finley (Associate Director/Choreographer) and Paul Stancato
Emily Ann Stys, Paul Stancato and Justin Wolfe Smirh
Gael Schaefer
Mikayla Agrella
Hannah Hunt
Evan Blust
Paul Stancato with Emily Grace Tucker, Mikayla Agrella, Tiffany Beckford, Regan Victoria White, Kaelee Albritton, Kendall Paige Parrett, Olivia Giorgio, Gael Schaeffer and Lauren Gobes
Paul Stancato with Zach Cossman, Sean Widener, Evan Blust, Justin Wolfe Smith, Derick Donato, Lance Jewett, Jay Owens, Brooks Andrew and Mike Ferlita
The Cast and Creatuve Tean of The Wedding Singer
Felicia Finley with Hannah Hunt, Mikayla Agrella, Tiffany Beckford, Emiy Grace Tucker, Kaelee Albritton, Kendall Paige Parrett, Regan Victoria White, Gael Schaefer, Lauren Gobes and Olivia Giorgio
Felicia Finley with Hannah Hunt, Mikayla Agrella, Tiffany Beckford, Emiy Grace Tucker, Kaelee Albritton, Kendall Paige Parrett, Regan Victoria White, Gael Schaefer, Lauren Gobes and Olivia Giorgio
Emily Grace Tucker, Kaelee Albritton and Kendall Paige Parrett
Felicia FInley, Regan Victoria White, Jay Owens and Paul Stancato
Regan Victoria White and Evan Blust
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