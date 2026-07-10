Video: 'Slap That Bass' from CRAZY FOR YOU at Goodspeed Musicals

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A performance clip from Goodspeed Musicals' current production of CRAZY FOR YOU captures the cast, lead by Will Burton, working through the syncopated rhythms of "Slap That Bass," one of the show's signature Gershwin numbers.

CRAZY FOR YOU features music and lyrics by George and Ira Gershwin and a book by Ken Ludwig. The show follows Bobby Child, a New York banker dispatched to Deadrock, Nevada, to foreclose on a rundown theatre, who instead falls for the theatre owner's daughter and sets out to save the town through song and dance. The score includes well-known standards such as "I Got Rhythm," "Embraceable You," and "Nice Work If You Can Get It."

The Goodspeed production is directed by Michael Fling and choreographed by Kelli Barclay, with music direction by Adam Souza. Will Burton leads the cast as Bobby Child alongside Brittany Zeinstra as Polly Baker, with an ensemble that includes Claire Avakian, Willie Clyde Beaton II, Colin Bradbury, Courtney Brady, Kailee Regan Brandt, Katie Scarlett Brunson, Samuel Colina, Bradley Gibbins-Klein, Kelly Gleason, Taylor Lane, Brian Shimasaki Liebson, and Griffin Wilkins.

The production extended its run following strong audience response, and now plays through August 16 at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Connecticut.