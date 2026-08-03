Video: Patti Murin & Colin Donnell Rehearse For The Muny's MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS





The Muny has released new rehearsal footage of their upcoming production of Meet Me In St. Louis. The new video, filmed at their designer run, gives audiences an early preview of the production before it opens this week.

The production stars married couple Patti Murin and Colin Donnell, along with Katerina McCrimmon, Beth Leavel, Stan Brown, Andrew Poston, Kyla Stone, Ilan Eskenazi, Lilah Levinson and Joylin Bass.

The hometown favorite Meet Me In St. Louis returns for its ninth Muny production — the first since 2018. As the Smith family prepares for the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair, a sudden cross-country move threatens to upend everything — including romance for the two eldest daughters.

The production includes a new, original song written for this production by Mark Sonnenblick, to be performed by Tony winner Beth Leavel in the role of housekeeper Katie Connelly.

The company also features Kaley Bender, Chloe Chamberlin, Jason Goldston, Beau Harmon, Ava Noble, Ben Nordstrom, Sandra Valeska Orozco, Jasmine Overbaugh, Gregory Lee Rodriguez, Ronan Ryan, Michael Santomassimo, Leann Schuering, Gordon Semeatu, Drew Tanabe, Bronwyn Tarboton, Allie Villhard and Justus Wheatley. They will be joined by the Muny Kids and Teens Youth Ensemble.

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