Video: First Look at Sierra Boggess as 'Carlotta' in THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Sierra Boggess has unveiled a first look at herself as 'Carlotta' in the West End's The Phantom of the Opera. The new Instagram video shows a first look at the former 'Christine' taking on a new role for the production's 40th anniversary in London.

Boggess shared a video of herself as Christine in the 25th Anniversary production at the Royal Albert Hall, before the video shows her transformation into 'Carlotta.'

In 2013, Boggess starred in the musical on Broadway, also playing Christine in Love Never Dies, the sequel of The Phantom of the Opera. Sierra’s co-star of Love Never Dies, Britain’s Joseph Millson will be playing Monsieur André.

The 40th Anniversary cast of London's Phantom of the Opera will be led by Broadway star Jordan Donica as The Phantom and Beatrice Penny-Touré’s as Christine Daaé, with Rhys Whitfield returning to the production as Raoul, Vicomte de Chagny.

The cast also includes Matt Bateman as Piangi, Ian Pirie as Monsieur Firmin, with the much-loved Joanna Riding as Madam Giry and Millie Lyon as her daughter, Meg. At certain performances the role of Christine will be played by Colleen Rose Curran.

The original staging of Hal Prince, choreographed by Gillian Lynne, was revised for the post-Covid re-opening of the production in 2021 by Seth Sklar-Heyn and Chrissie Cartwright, and the original stage and costume design by the legendary Maria Björnson was thrillingly restored and updated with even more spectacular effects by Matt Kinley and Jill Parker, lit by Andrew Bridge with associate lighting design by Warren Letton, sound by Mick Potter and Musical Supervision by Simon Lee.

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...