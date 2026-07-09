Interview: Kathryn Allison of & JULIET at Bass Concert Hall

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The Broadway national tour of & JULIET turns one of literature's most familiar love stories completely on its head, asking a simple but irresistible question: What if Juliet didn't die? Fueled by the chart-topping music of Max Martin, the show is funny, heartfelt, joyful, and unexpectedly moving as it follows Juliet on a journey of self-discovery, friendship, and the courage to choose her own future. It's a musical that leaves audiences laughing, dancing, and perhaps even wondering where they might rewrite a chapter of their own lives.

For Kathryn Allison, who plays Angelique, those themes aren't just part of the script. They're deeply personal. In our conversation, she shares how Angelique reminds her of the remarkable women who helped raise her and offered the kind of love, wisdom, and encouragement that stays with you for a lifetime. She also reflects on one of the most unforgettable performances of the tour, the evening after the 2024 presidential election, when the cast discovered just how much hope this story could offer. Along the way, Allison talks about the organized chaos of touring, the backstage laughter that keeps everyone going, and why she hopes every audience member leaves the theater feeling a little more powerful than when they arrived.

The Broadway national tour of & JULIET turns one of literature's most familiar love stories completely on its head, asking a simple but irresistible question: What if Juliet didn't die? Fueled by the chart-topping music of Max Martin, the show is funny, heartfelt, joyful, and unexpectedly moving as it follows Juliet on a journey of self-discovery, friendship, and the courage to choose her own future. It's a musical that leaves audiences laughing, dancing, and perhaps even wondering where they might rewrite a chapter of their own lives.

For Kathryn Allison, who plays Angelique, those themes aren't just part of the script. They're deeply personal. In our conversation, she shares how Angelique reminds her of the remarkable women who helped raise her and offered the kind of love, wisdom, and encouragement that stays with you for a lifetime. She also reflects on one of the most unforgettable performances of the tour, the evening after the 2024 presidential election, when the cast discovered just how much hope this story could offer. Along the way, Allison talks about the organized chaos of touring, the backstage laughter that keeps everyone going, and why she hopes every audience member leaves the theater feeling a little more powerful than when they arrived.

BWW: Can you share a moment from your journey at & JULIET that felt especially meaningful, surprising, or transformative?

Allison: A transformative and meaningful moment on the & JULIET tour was performing in Boston, the evening after the 2024 presidential election. It was a tough night for all of us who were performing and running the show. It's hard to describe the feeling that occurs when you're presenting a piece that brings such joy to an audience; in the midst of going through a deep collective sadness. But that night, as we left the stage door, the amount of queer and trans kids and their parents at the stage door was beautifully overwhelming. I remember one parent coming up to us and thanking us for our performance, and for being a positive inspiration for her trans kid. And that's why we do this and why this show is so special, because in the face of adversity we can still provide hope, when the world feels dismal and despondent. It was one of the, if not the hardest shows of my career thus far.

BWW: Every company develops its own personality. What makes this particular cast or tour special from your perspective?

Allison: What makes this tour cast and crew special from my perspective is how funny and quick-witted everyone is. I feel like there are days I will be laughing hysterically backstage to the point where I have to figure out quickly how to re-center myself to get back in the moment; so I can walk back onstage and continue the show like nothing has happened. Those moments make theater thrilling, exciting and fun to do!

BWW: What's something about performing in & JULIET that audiences might be surprised to learn?

Allison: Something about performing in & JULIET that audiences might be surprised to learn is, it takes so many people to make our tour run. From our traveling crew and staff, to our local crew, to the drivers who travel our sets and costumes to a new city each week, to all the performers off and on stage; we worked hard collectively to give the audience the best show possible. It's incredible that we step off the stage on Sunday night at 10 p.m. and by Tuesday at our 6 p.m. sound check the show is fully loaded in, like we never moved cities. It's pure theater magic and for almost two years, I continually remain in awe of how smoothly they pull it all off.

BWW: Is there a particular moment in the show that resonates with you on a personal level?

Allison: It's not a particular moment in the show that resonates with me on a personal level, but rather playing the part of Angelique as a whole. Her relationship with Juliet is very similar to the incredible woman who helped raise me while my parents were working. My grandmothers, aunts, and babysitters. It takes a village to raise a child and our community really showed up to help my parents and I.

BWW: What is it about that moment that stays with you?

Allison: What stays with me about those relationships in comparison to Angelique's and Juliet's relationship; is the offer of wisdom and guidance those women gave to me. That no matter what I did or what choices I made, I was encouraged and pushed to grow and was given so much love, care and patience in the process.

BWW: When audiences leave the theater, what do you hope they're feeling, or perhaps remembering about themselves?

Allison: When audiences leave the theater after seeing & JULIET, I hope they feel not only a sense of joy, but they leave feeling powerful. For two and a half hours they have witnessed Juliet have the courage to change her story, to boldly change her outcome in life and I hope they leave with the power to do the same.

Whether you're coming for the music, the laughter, or a fresh take on a timeless story, & JULIET delivers all of that and more. As Allison's experiences on and off the stage make clear, this is a show that entertains while also reminding audiences of the power of hope, community, and choosing your own path. Catch & JULIET while it's in town, and prepare to leave the theater smiling, singing, and maybe even ready to write your own next chapter.

You can learn more about Allison here. & JULIET runs July 14 through 19th at The Bass Concert Hall. Get your tickets here.