Video: YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at Sacramento Music Circus Premiere
The Mel Brooks musical makes its Broadway At Music Circus premiere in Sacramento.
Get a first look at MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at Sacramento Music Circus. MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN is based on the classic film and brings the Frankenstein legend to the stage with a score that includes 'Transylvania Mania,' 'He Vas My Boyfriend,' and 'Puttin' on the Ritz.' Brooks, a three-time Tony winner, adapted the material for the musical stage.
Sacramento Music Circus is staging the show as part of its summer season, running July 10-19. The production marks the first time the title has been presented under the Broadway At Music Circus banner.
The company's current season also includes HELLO, DOLLY!, which BroadwayWorld previously covered, starring Karen Ziemba in the title role.
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