Interview: Director Barry Pearl of I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

International City Theatre opens its 41st season with I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change, the crowd-pleasing musical comedy revue that tackles modern love in all its forms. Four triple threat performers portray over 40 characters in a collection of scenes and songs scaling the dizzying spectrum of relationships, revealing the difficulties and joys of connecting with another person at nearly every stage of life.

Music director Daniel Gary Busby and director Barry Pearl work with actors Will Riddle, Whitney Kathleen Vigil, Michael Deni and Erika Schindele

Photo by Jordan Gohara

With Book and Lyrics by Joe DiPietro, Music by Jimmy Roberts, the production is directed and choreographed by Barry Pearl, an award-winning actor, director, and producer best known for his role as “Doody” in Paramount’s iconic film Grease. His Broadway credits include The Producers, Bye Bye Birdie, Oliver! and Baby It’s You. His regional directing credits include Crazy Time, Gift of the Magi, Nighthawks, Grease, 13 the Musical, Camp Rock, All Shook Up and Footloose.



I spoke with Barry about taking on I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change, his vision for the production and how he plans to direct only four actors into 40 characters.



Thanks for taking the time to speak with me, Barry, about your latest musical direction project. I Love You, You’rePerfect, Now Change has been produced around the world for three decades. What do you think makes this show so enduring and universally relatable?

Director Barry Pearl. Photo courtesy of the artist.

The entire piece gives us the opportunity to take a journey through the dynamics of relationships between men and women. There are 20 vignettes that explore dating, marriage and friendship. There is something in either many or all of these scenarios that people can relate to by mere fact that we all engage in relationships of all sorts throughout our lives.



Have you ever been involved with a production of it previously?

I have not, though I’ve had several conversations with two of my friends who were a part of its creation. One is one of the producers, the other, the director with whom I’ve worked on another project.



Have you worked with Music Director Daniel Gary Busby before? And if so, where and when?

I have not and have asked, “Where’ve ya been all my life!” LOL!!! He’s a master at his discipline and we’ve become friends. I feel blessed to have him as a partner on this journey.

Michael Deni, Whitney Kathleen Vigil, Erika Schindele and Will Riddle

Photo by Jordan Gohara

You’ve described the piece as funny and poignant. As a director, how do you balance the comedy with the more tender, vulnerable moments?

It’s all in the writing. When the writing both, in this case, the book as well as the music / lyrics are as good as they are, not only has it universally been easier for an actor to assimilate the material and deliver it with the kind of impact that is necessary to tell the story properly, but it also makes it much easier for a director to paint the pictures.



I think that the process that one uses to explore and expose the comedic elements is the same as is with, as you suggest, the “more tender, vulnerable moments.”

Erika Schindele, Will Riddle, Michael Deni and Whitney Kathleen Vigil

Photo by Jordan Gohara

The show features just four actors playing more than 40 characters. What excites you about that theatrical challenge, and how do you guide performers through such rapid transformations?

It’s a process that is shared between the actors and the director. It is always my hope that I’ve cast folks who I believe are up to that sort of challenge. And, trust me, in this case (as in most all cases thus far) I have done so. I’ve been fortunate enough to choose the brightest of paints for this particular canvas. My cast is certainly a dream come true between Erika Schindele, Whitney Kathleen Vigil, Will Riddle, and Michael Deni.



Each of them have begun to bring distinctly different elements which distinguishes each character from another that they are asked to portray. They are a very inventive group. That makes my job much easier. It is then my task to shape what they bring. So far, so good.

Michael Deni and Whitney Kathleen Vigil

Photo by Jordan Gohara

Having spent so much of your career both onstage and in the director’s chair, how does your experience as an actor influence the way you direct this kind of fast-paced musical revue?

My experience as an actor has always influenced the way I direct. I feel as though I have a decent sense of timing, which probably comes from my love of music, so that certainly comes to play in my work as a director.



Often, I’ll actually get up onto the stage and move where and how I want my actors to move just to see how it feels in MY body. If it feels and looks natural for that moment, we keep it; if not, we explore other options.



More often I’m able to impart my ideas thru conversations with my actors but I don’t rule out jumping up and into the skin of the character the way I’ve just described. And this goes for any thing I direct.

Erika Schindele and Will Riddle

Photo by Jordan Gohara

The musical explores every phase of romantic life, from first dates to long term commitment. Which moments in the show resonate most personally with you and why?

They all do…except for the second to last scene between two characters who are closer to meeting their maker than I am at present and who have experienced the kind of loss that I haven’t.

The creators once knew they had struck gold when an audience member shouted, “This is my life!” What kind of response do you hope audiences in Long Beach will have?

If I can achieve anything near that, (and I’m fairly sure I will), I’ll be happy.

How are you and your creative team (set designer Stephen Gifford, lighting designer Maren Taylor, Costume Designer Kim DeShazo, sound designer Hunter Moody, and prop designer Patty Briles. Casting is by Michael Donovan, CSA and Richie Ferris, CSA) refreshing the show for today’s audiences while honoring what fans already love about it?

First of all, I am so glad you’ve asked a question about this team. They all deserve kudos. I’ve worked with Michael and Richie both as an actor as well as a director on many occasions and could not ask for better partners while on the ground floor of the process.



I was blown away when caryn told me she’d asked Stephen to come aboard and he’d accepted. It doesn’t get much better than him.



The ICT team is so collaborative and easy to work with which makes my job that much easier and fulfilling. We’re all on the same page when it comes to being true to the text and telling these stories in the most creative way possible …BUT…without feeling as though we have to “reinvent the wheel” while we’re at it; the piece does not need that. Again, it’s in the writing.

Will Riddle, and Whitney Kathleen Vigil

Photo by Jordan Gohara

This production brings together a seasoned creative team and four accomplished “triple-threat” performers. What qualities were you most looking for in casting this piece?

Honesty in delivery, a good understanding of the material they were asked to prep, vocal quality and ability to part-sing as well as to move in the fashion that my terrific choreographer, Becca Sweitzer, needs to be able to add her ideas to tell these stories.



You’re widely known for playing Doody in Grease. How does returning to a musical comedy in a directorial role feel at this point in your career?

This is not my first directorial “musical rodeo” (LOL) since assaying that role, lo, those many years ago. It feels wonderful to be given the opportunity to express myself and manifest my healthy creative ego in this way. Everything I’ve done has led me to this path. My hope, my intent, is to continue to be true to the process.



Ultimately, what do you hope audiences take away when they leave the theater after seeing I Love You, You’re Perfect,Now Change at International City Theatre?

First and foremost, that they’ve been thoroughly entertained and, as that now famous expression from that aforementioned audience member who yelled out during the show “This is my life!”



Anything else you would like to add about yourself or the production?

I feel as though I’ve covered it all with your very astute questions. The only thing I’d like to add is that we all continue to support and seek refuge in going to live theatre. It’s so important during these exceedingly tough times to be able to escape into more pleasurable and truthful realities.



Thanks so much!

Thank you!

With Music Direction by Daniel Gary Busby and Choreography by Becca Sweitzer, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change stars Michael Deni, Will Riddle, Erika Schindele, and Whitney Kathleen Vigil, and is produced by caryn desai [sic].



Performances run February 20 through March 8 on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Two preview performances take place on Wednesday, Feb. 18 and Thursday, Feb. 19, each at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $56 on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, except opening night (Friday, February 20), and $59 on opening night and at Sunday matinees. Low-priced tickets to previews are $44.



International City Theatre is located in the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center’s Beverly O’Neill Theater at 330 East Seaside Way, Long Beach, CA 90802. For more information and to purchase tickets, call (562) 436–4610 or go to https://ictlongbeach.org/iloveyou/