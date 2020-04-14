Arielle Jacobs, Christy Altomare & More Will Raise Money for Actors Fund with Rising Talent Magazine Concert- Watch Saturday!

Ready for an all-day concert with music and performances from a line-up of a variety of singers and performers? On Saturday, April 18, Broadway talent will join Rising Talent Magazine's Instagram LIVE, throughout the day, for five to fifteen minutes to perform one song during their set time and answer a few questions, all to support The Actors Fund.

Throughout the day, in Rising Talent Magazine's Instagram Story there will be a DONATE BUTTON for The Actors Fund for anyone who is able to Donate. Click here to tune in!

Confirmed participants include: Arielle Jacobs, Christy Altomare, Adam Jacobs, Nikki Blonsky, Christine Dwyer and so many more!

Rising Talent Magazine launched on March 1st 2011. It is a magazine that involves kids, teens, and young adults who are following their dreams. Making a Difference is something very important to Rising Talent Magazine and so is staying positive no matter how small or big the challenge is along the way to your dream.

The Actors Fund envisions a world in which individuals contributing to our country's cultural vibrancy are supported, valued and economically secure. The Actors Fund fosters stability and resiliency, and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan.





