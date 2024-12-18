Ariana Grande Would 'Love' to Perform With Cynthia Erivo at the Oscars

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



With all eyes on Wicked this award season, buzz is circulating about what's in store for the film at the 2025 Oscars. Wicked recently received 11 Critics Choice Award nominations as well as 4 Golden Globe nominations, which begs the question: what's in store for the Academy Awards?

The nominations will be announced in just one month for film's biggest night, but Wicked fans are already wondering if the cast will perform at the ceremony. Ariana Grande chatted with The Hollywood Reporter at the Golden Globes First-Time Nominee Celebration on Tuesday, sharing that she would be open to performing with co-star Cynthia Erivo at the Oscars.

“Of course, we love singing with each other,” Grande said. “I’ll sing together absolutely anywhere anytime, especially in celebration of Wicked, and I love her, that’s my sister. Say the word and we’ll be there.”

Read the original story on The Hollywood Reporter.

Check out Wicked's full list of award nominations and wins so far here.

About Wicked

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, follows Elphaba who is misunderstood because of her unusual green skin and has yet to discover her true power, and Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. After encountering The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths.