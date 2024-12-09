2025 Golden Globes - Full List of Nominations

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wicked, Emilia Perez, A Complete Unknown, and more have been nominated for Golden Globes!

Check out the full list of nominees, which also includes Colman Domingo, Eddie Redmayne, Denzel Washington, and more!

The 82nd Annual Golden Globes, the first major award show of the season, will air live on Sunday, January 5, 2025, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS and stream on Paramount+ in the U.S. (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs).

The Golden Globe Awards, often referred to as Hollywood’s “Best Party of the Year,” is one of the biggest nights on the calendar for live viewing. It is also the largest awards show in the world to celebrate the best of both film and television.

Notable Nominees

Cynthia Erivo has been nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Wicked. Karla Sofía Gascón and Zendaya have also been nominated in the same category for their performances in Emilia Pérez and Challengers, respectively.

Ariana Grande has been nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for her performance in Wicked. Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña have also both been nominated in the category for Emilia Pérez.

Wicked has been nominated for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and has been recognized for its Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

Emilia Pérez was nominated for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language, Best Director for Jacques Audiard, Best Screenplay, Best Original Score, and two nominations for Best Original Song.

A Complete Unknown was nominated for Best Motion Picture- Drama. Timotée Chalamet was recognized for his performance as Bob Dylan in the film and Edward Norton was nominated for his performance as well.

Colman Domingo was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for Sing Sing.

Angelina Jolie was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for her turn as opera singer Maria Callas in Maria. Pamela Anderson was nominated in the same category for The Last Showgirl.

Ralph Fiennes was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for Conclave.

Denzel Washington was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for Gladiator II.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Eddie Redmayne were both nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama for their performances in Presumed Innocent and The Day of the Jackal, respectively.

Cristin Milioti was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television for The Penguin.

Kieran Culkin was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for A Real Pain.

Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez were all nominated for their performances in Only Murders in the Building.

Moana 2 was nominated for Best Motion Picture – Animated.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was recognized for its Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

2025 Golden Globe Nominations

Film Awards

Best Motion Picture – Drama

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nickel Boys

September 5

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Anora

Challengers

Emilia Pérez

A Real Pain

The Substance

Wicked

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Moana 2

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Alien: Romulus

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Deadpool & Wolverine

Gladiator 2

Inside Out 2

Twisters

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

All We Imagine As Light

Emilia Perez

The Girl with the Needle

I'm Still Here

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Vermiglio

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl,

Angelina Jolie, Maria

Nicole Kidman, Babygirl

Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door

Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here

Kate Winslet, Lee

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Adrian Brody, The Brutalist

Timotée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Amy Adams, Nightbitch

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Zendaya, Challengers

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Hugh Grant, Heretic

Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night

Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness

Glen Powell, Hit Man

Sebastian Stan, A Different Man

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Margaret Qualley, The Substance

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Denzel Washington, Gladiator II

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Yura Borisov, Anora

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Best Director

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Edward Berger, Conclave

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light

Best Screenplay

Emilia Pérez

Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

The Substance

Conclave

Best Original Score

Volker Bertelmann, Conclave

Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist

Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot

Clément Ducol and Camille, Emilia Perez

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Challengers

Hans Zimmer, Dune: Part Two

Best Original Song

Beautiful That Way, The Last Showgirl

Music & Lyrics by: Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus, Lykke Zachrisson

Compress/Repress, Challengers

Music & Lyrics by: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino

El Mal, Emilia Perez

Music & Lyrics by: Clément Ducol, Camille, Jacques Audiard

Better Man, Forbidden Road

Music & Lyrics by: Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler, Sacha Skarbek

The Wild Robot, Kiss the Sky

Music & Lyrics by: Delacey, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael

Pollack, Ali Tamposi

Mi Camino, Emilia Perez

Music & Lyrics by: Clément Ducol, Camille

TV AWARDS

Best Television Series – Drama

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Shōgun

Slow Horses

Squid Game

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Hacks

Abbott Elementary

Only Murders in the Building

Nobody Wants This

The Gentlemen

The Bear

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Baby Reindeer, Netflix

Disclaimer, Apple TV+

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Netflix

The Penguin, HBO Max

Ripley, Netflix

True Detective: Night Country, HBO Max

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Keira Knightley, Black Doves

Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Billy Bob Thornton, Landman

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along

Jean Smart, Hacks

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Sofía Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Kate Winslet, The Regime

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline, Disclaimer

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Tadanobu Asano, Shogun

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Diego Luna, La Máquina

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Jamie Foxx, What Had Happened Was

Nikki Glaser, Someday You’ll Die

Seth Meyers, Dad Man Walking

Adam Sandler, Love You

Ali Wong, Single Lady

Ramy Youssef, More Feelings