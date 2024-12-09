2025 Golden Globes - Full List of Nominations

The 82nd Annual Golden Globes will air live on Sunday, January 5, 2025, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS and stream on Paramount+.
Wicked, Emilia Perez, A Complete Unknown, and more have been nominated for Golden Globes!
Check out the full list of nominees, which also includes Colman Domingo, Eddie Redmayne, Denzel Washington, and more!
The 82nd Annual Golden Globes, the first major award show of the season, will air live on Sunday, January 5, 2025, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS and stream on Paramount+ in the U.S. (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs).
The Golden Globe Awards, often referred to as Hollywood’s “Best Party of the Year,” is one of the biggest nights on the calendar for live viewing. It is also the largest awards show in the world to celebrate the best of both film and television.
Cynthia Erivo has been nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Wicked. Karla Sofía Gascón and Zendaya have also been nominated in the same category for their performances in Emilia Pérez and Challengers, respectively.
Ariana Grande has been nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for her performance in Wicked. Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña have also both been nominated in the category for Emilia Pérez.
Wicked has been nominated for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and has been recognized for its Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.
Emilia Pérez was nominated for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language, Best Director for Jacques Audiard, Best Screenplay, Best Original Score, and two nominations for Best Original Song.
A Complete Unknown was nominated for Best Motion Picture- Drama. Timotée Chalamet was recognized for his performance as Bob Dylan in the film and Edward Norton was nominated for his performance as well.
Colman Domingo was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for Sing Sing.
Angelina Jolie was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for her turn as opera singer Maria Callas in Maria. Pamela Anderson was nominated in the same category for The Last Showgirl.
Ralph Fiennes was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for Conclave.
Denzel Washington was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for Gladiator II.
Jake Gyllenhaal and Eddie Redmayne were both nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama for their performances in Presumed Innocent and The Day of the Jackal, respectively.
Cristin Milioti was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television for The Penguin.
Kieran Culkin was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for A Real Pain.
Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez were all nominated for their performances in Only Murders in the Building.
Moana 2 was nominated for Best Motion Picture – Animated.
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was recognized for its Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nickel Boys
September 5
Anora
Challengers
Emilia Pérez
A Real Pain
The Substance
Wicked
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Moana 2
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Alien: Romulus
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Deadpool & Wolverine
Gladiator 2
Inside Out 2
Twisters
Wicked
The Wild Robot
All We Imagine As Light
Emilia Perez
The Girl with the Needle
I'm Still Here
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Vermiglio
Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl,
Angelina Jolie, Maria
Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door
Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here
Kate Winslet, Lee
Adrian Brody, The Brutalist
Timotée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig, Queer
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Amy Adams, Nightbitch
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Zendaya, Challengers
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Hugh Grant, Heretic
Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night
Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness
Glen Powell, Hit Man
Sebastian Stan, A Different Man
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Margaret Qualley, The Substance
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Denzel Washington, Gladiator II
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Yura Borisov, Anora
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
Edward Berger, Conclave
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light
Emilia Pérez
Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
The Substance
Conclave
Volker Bertelmann, Conclave
Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist
Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot
Clément Ducol and Camille, Emilia Perez
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Challengers
Hans Zimmer, Dune: Part Two
Beautiful That Way, The Last Showgirl
Music & Lyrics by: Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus, Lykke Zachrisson
Compress/Repress, Challengers
Music & Lyrics by: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino
El Mal, Emilia Perez
Music & Lyrics by: Clément Ducol, Camille, Jacques Audiard
Better Man, Forbidden Road
Music & Lyrics by: Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler, Sacha Skarbek
The Wild Robot, Kiss the Sky
Music & Lyrics by: Delacey, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael
Pollack, Ali Tamposi
Mi Camino, Emilia Perez
Music & Lyrics by: Clément Ducol, Camille
The Day of the Jackal
The Diplomat
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Shōgun
Slow Horses
Squid Game
Hacks
Abbott Elementary
Only Murders in the Building
Nobody Wants This
The Gentlemen
The Bear
Baby Reindeer, Netflix
Disclaimer, Apple TV+
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Netflix
The Penguin, HBO Max
Ripley, Netflix
True Detective: Night Country, HBO Max
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Keira Knightley, Black Doves
Anna Sawai, Shōgun
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
Billy Bob Thornton, Landman
Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along
Jean Smart, Hacks
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Sofía Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Kate Winslet, The Regime
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Tadanobu Asano, Shogun
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Diego Luna, La Máquina
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Jamie Foxx, What Had Happened Was
Nikki Glaser, Someday You’ll Die
Seth Meyers, Dad Man Walking
Adam Sandler, Love You
Ali Wong, Single Lady
Ramy Youssef, More Feelings
