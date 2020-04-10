Ariana Grande Launches #QuarantineThings Parody Challenge

People have been finding so many ways to entertain themselves during quarantine on social media, the latest of which seems to be rewriting the lyrics of Rodgers & Hammerstein's "My Favorite Things" from the classic film The Sound of Music to highlight some of their favorite things to do in quarantine.

This challenge is led by Ariana Grande who has been highlighting several of her favorites on her Instagram Story.

The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization decided to get in on the fun with a post of their own!





