Josh Gad Shares SPACEBALLS 2 Update; Reveals Casting Is Underway

It won't be long before Spaceballs 2 blasts into production at ludicrous speed. In a new interview on SiriusXM’s The Spotlight with Jessica Shaw, Josh Gad gave an update on the Mel Brooks sequel, revealing that the team is working on assembling a cast for the long-awaited movie.

"Right now, we are getting the budget together. We are going out to cast," said The Book of Mormon star. "We are very much in the weeds, hoping to shoot by the end of the year." He went on to comment on the nature of the film itself, highlighting that it is a true sequel to the 1987 comedy and he hopes to get it right. Gad is set to appear in the film from a script he wrote with Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez.

"This is very much a continuation of that movie and more than that, it's a celebration of all things Mel Brooks," he said, adding that he and his colleagues went back and watched a handful of Brooks movies to prepare. "...This is in many ways a lost art and we don't want to approximate it. We want to do it." The film is directed by Josh Greenbaum, with Brooks returning as a producer.

Gad also teased that there may be stars from the original film returning for the sequel, though couldn't say who specifically. The original Spaceballs film served as a parody of the Star Wars franchise and starred Rick Moranis, John Candy, Bill Pullman, and Mel Brooks, who also served as director. Watch Gad talk about the film below!