Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley to Write New Film Starring Jennifer Lawrence

According to Variety, a new murder mystery vehicle is in the works for Jennifer Lawrence. A co-production between Apple Original Films and A24, the film The Wives will be produced by Jeremy O. Harris (of Slave Play) with Josh Godfrey and Lawrence producing as well.

The screenplay will be written by Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley of the play Circle Jerk, a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Though the details of the plot have not been released, it is said to be reminiscent of The Real Housewives, with Lawrence boozing it up before the arrival of a body.

In addition to this project, Harris is also working on new series for FX, HBO, and Legendary.

