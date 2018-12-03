Apply to Be BroadwayWorld's Junior Editor Intern

Are Broadway and Editorial your favorite things? If so we have the perfect internship for you!

The BWW Junior Editor Intern will help maintain the largest theatrical website in the world, focusing on maintaining our regional pages and updating content around the BroadwayWorld. Applicants will get to experience a variety of tasks associated with the day to day maintenance of a large-scale digital publication.

Applicants should be current college students who are organized, thorough, and have a keen attention to detail. Priority will be given to applicants who are able to receive college credit for the internship. Excellent writing skills and creativity are also essential. Applicants must also be able to multi-task and write quickly.

The position offers flexible hours and the opportunity to work remotely for your convenience. Applicants both in and outside of New York City are encouraged to apply.

Interns can expect to dedicate approximately 10 hours per week.

The internship offers invaluable training in online media and an opportunity to be a player on the front lines of the theater and entertainment worlds. The internship is unpaid, with college credit available.

To apply, please send a resume and one writing sample with the subject "Junior Intern" to alan@broadwayworld.com.

