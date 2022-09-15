Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Applications Open For WHITE WAVE Dance 7th Annual SoloDuo Dance Festival

Early bird applications are due September 16.

Sep. 15, 2022  
WHITE WAVE Dance (WWD) announces that applications are now open for the 7th Annual SoloDuo Dance Festival, which will be presented on February 9 & 10, 2023 nestled in the heart of New York's downtown scene at Dixon Place, 161A Chrystie Street.

Celebrating the distinct art of the solo and duet, while creating additional opportunities to display the latest work of both emerging and mid-career choreographers, the Festival will feature 30 choreographers/companies in three different programs. As in past years, performing artists are anticipated to hail from Europe, Canada, East Asia, Metro NY, and across the US. The Early Bird application deadline ($70 fee) is September 16, 2022 at 11:30pm, and the regular application deadline ($80 fee) is September 30, 2022 at 11:30pm. For more information and to apply, visit the online application or watch last year's promo video.

The SoloDuo Dance Festival's foremost priority is to inspire performing artists of all stripes and callings to stretch the limits of their creativity and take it to new heights, and to provide vivid

experiences for audiences, with the goal of finding and nurturing promising young talent.

Each choreographer/company may submit up to two applications for SoloDuo Dance Festival Each application requires a separate application form, video, and non-refundable application fee.

All applications will be reviewed by a panel of impartial adjudicators. Selected choreographers will be notified via email by mid-October 2022.

Please direct all inquiries regarding the 2023 SoloDuo Dance Festival to Young Soon Kim, Artistic Director/Producer at (718) 855-8822 or email at 2023soloduo@gmail.com.

Formed in 1988, WHITE WAVE Young Soon Kim Dance Company (WHITE WAVE) strives to inspire audiences through multi-dimensional dance productions reflecting themes and philosophies both modern and timeless. Our mission is to be a potent stimulus for change and expansion of the dance/arts world through the production of dance concerts, classes, residencies, and education. Artistic Director Young Soon Kim's vision is expansive, challenging the threshold of dance, music, theater and visual art, surging forward to create new possibilities. Ms. Kim creates works of vision and movement language in reverence and awe of novelty that challenge and broaden the boundaries of dance. We provide both emerging and established choreographers/companies with a NYC venue where they can congregate, create, rehearse and present new dance works through our festivals.

www.whitewavedance.org.

