Anti-LGBTQ Group Calls For Petition Against Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Due to Nonbinary Performers

Christian anti-LGBTQ group One Million Moms is urging its followers to sign a petition against the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade due to two nonbinary Broadway performers being included.

The annual parade, set for this Thursday, will include performances from many Broadway productions, but the group is taking issue specifically with &Juliet, which features Justin David Sullivan, as well as Shucked, which features Alex Newell, both of whom identify as nonbinary.

A message was published on the group's website, titled "Say No to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade", calls the performers' inclusion in the event "liberal nonsense."

"Shame on Macy’s for promoting and sponsoring this type of entertainment. We still cannot trust Macy’s Dept. Store," the message reads. "It is clear that Macy’s does not have our children’s best interests in mind. Macy’s needs to know that trust must be earned, and once trust is lost, it is difficult to get back."

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be Broadcast on NBC on Thanksgiving Day, November 23, starting at 8:30 a.m. EST.