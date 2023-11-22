Anti-LGBTQ Group Calls For Petition Against Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Due to Nonbinary Performers

The group calls the performers' inclusion in the event "liberal nonsense."

By: Nov. 22, 2023

POPULAR

3 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 3 Broadway Shows Close Today
Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two Photo 2 Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two
Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With a First Liste Photo 3 Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
Review Roundup: SPAMALOT Opens On Broadway Photo 4 Review Roundup: SPAMALOT Opens On Broadway

Anti-LGBTQ Group Calls For Petition Against Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Due to Nonbinary Performers

Christian anti-LGBTQ group One Million Moms is urging its followers to sign a petition against the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade due to two nonbinary Broadway performers being included.

The annual parade, set for this Thursday, will include performances from many Broadway productions, but the group is taking issue specifically with &Juliet, which features Justin David Sullivan, as well as Shucked, which features Alex Newell, both of whom identify as nonbinary.

A message was published on the group's website, titled "Say No to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade", calls the performers' inclusion in the event "liberal nonsense."

"Shame on Macy’s for promoting and sponsoring this type of entertainment. We still cannot trust Macy’s Dept. Store," the message reads. "It is clear that Macy’s does not have our children’s best interests in mind. Macy’s needs to know that trust must be earned, and once trust is lost, it is difficult to get back."

Read their full message here.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be Broadcast on NBC on Thanksgiving Day, November 23, starting at 8:30 a.m. EST.



RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: COMPANY XIVS NUTCRACKER ROUGE Celebrates Opening Night Photo
Photos: COMPANY XIV'S NUTCRACKER ROUGE Celebrates Opening Night

Last night marked the official opening of Company XIV’s Nutcracker Rouge, hosted by TONY Award- Winner J. Harrison Ghee. See photos from the evening!

2
Photos: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Welcomes Angela Bassett, Alicia Keys, and More Photo
Photos: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Welcomes Angela Bassett, Alicia Keys, and More

See photos from a special Saturday Night on Broadway! The Music Box Theatre was graced by multiple celebrities on Saturday Night for the performance of Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through The Cotton Patch. 

3
Alicia Keys to Perform One-Night-Only Concert at The Public Theater Photo
Alicia Keys to Perform One-Night-Only Concert at The Public Theater

15-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys will take to The Public’s Newman Stage for a one-night-only concert, ALICIA KEYS: AN EVENING WITH THE COMPOSER, on Monday, December 4 at 8:00 p.m.

4
Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo Perform Thirty Years From THE LAST MATCH Photo
Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo Perform 'Thirty Years' From THE LAST MATCH

Watch Ramin Karimloo perform 'Thirty Years' from The Last Match!

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: COMPANY XIV'S NUTCRACKER ROUGE Celebrates Opening Night Hosted By J. Harrison GheePhotos: COMPANY XIV'S NUTCRACKER ROUGE Celebrates Opening Night Hosted By J. Harrison Ghee
Photos: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Welcomes Angela Bassett, Alicia Keys, Mariska Hargitay, and Hilary Swank Backstage!Photos: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Welcomes Angela Bassett, Alicia Keys, Mariska Hargitay, and Hilary Swank Backstage!
Alicia Keys to Perform One-Night-Only Concert AN EVENING WITH THE COMPOSER at The Public TheaterAlicia Keys to Perform One-Night-Only Concert AN EVENING WITH THE COMPOSER at The Public Theater
Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo Perform 'Thirty Years' From THE LAST MATCH with Sylvana Joyce & The MomentVideo: Watch Ramin Karimloo Perform 'Thirty Years' From THE LAST MATCH with Sylvana Joyce & The Moment

Videos

Jordan Fisher Performs 'Wait For Me' in a New Clip From HADESTOWN Video
Jordan Fisher Performs 'Wait For Me' in a New Clip From HADESTOWN
Go Inside Opening Night of Alicia Keys' New Musical, HELL'S KITCHEN Video
Go Inside Opening Night of Alicia Keys' New Musical, HELL'S KITCHEN
Kelly Clarkson Sings 'I Get a Kick Out of You' From ANYTHING GOES Video
Kelly Clarkson Sings 'I Get a Kick Out of You' From ANYTHING GOES
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
THE BOOK OF MORMON

Recommended For You