Annette Bening, Kevin Kline, John Lithgow and More Set For Live Presentation Of Robert Schenkkan's Mueller Report Play

Tonight (Monday, June 24), an all-star cast will perform a live reading of The Investigation: A Search for the Truth in Ten Acts, Pulitzer Prize-Winner Robert Schenkkan's brand new stage adaptation of the Mueller Report. Executive Produced by Susan Disney Lord, Abigail Disney and Timothy Disney and presented by LawWorks. This one-night only event, beginning at 9:00 p.m. EDT (6:00 p.m. PDT) will be performed in front of a live audience in New York and simultaneously live-streamed here.

The live cast includes: Annette Bening, Kevin Kline, John Lithgow, Frederick Weller, Ben McKenzie, Michael Shannon, Noah Emmerich, Justin Long, Jason Alexander, Gina Gershon, Wilson Cruz, Joel Grey, Alyssa Milano, Kyra Sedgwick, Alfre Woodard, Piper Perabo, Zachary Quinto and Aidan Quinn, with additional participation by Sigourney Weaver, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mark Hamill and more.

Law Works is an organization that engages bipartisan voices and educates the public on the Mueller investigation and the importance of the rule of law, so that Congress and the American people can ensure no one is above the law. Law Works promotes the work of Congressional Oversight and brings experts to the public debate in a variety of ways to elevate the public dialogue above today's shouting match.





