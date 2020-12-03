Annaleigh Ashford, Michael Urie, Daphne Rubin-Vega & More Featured in New York Theatre Workshop Programming

New York Theatre Workshop has announced its Holiday Follies on December 16, as well as the launch of the NYTW Digital Archive which will include a work-in-process sneak preview of Martha Redbone & Aaron Whitby's The Talking Circles exclusively for NYTW Members and Repeat Defenders.

NEW YORK THEATRE WORKSHOP'S HOLIDAY FOLLIES

On Wednesday December 16th at 7PM EST, New York Theatre Workshop will host a one-night-only holiday variety show, New York Theatre Workshop's Holiday Follies. The evening will include festive holiday classics, dance-both nice and naughty!-and some Follies fun to bring folks together for some laughs this season. A hundred years ago, New York City was in the grips of a global pandemic, but the Ziegfeld Follies soldiered on, featuring the stars of the day, including WC Fields, Will Rogers and Fanny Brice. While we're unable to be together in person this holiday season, NYTW wants to honor this tradition and have the show go on-virtually.

New York Theatre Workshop's Holiday Follies will feature appearances by Annaleigh Ashford, Nabiyah Be, Brandy Clark, Marshall L. Davis, Jr., Jake Dupree, Bridget Everett, Lisa Stephen Friday, Addalie Burns & Luke Hawkins, Daniel & Patrick Lazour, Gian Perez, Martha Redbone & Aaron Whitby, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Adrian Stevens & Sean Snyder, Michael Urie, Bruce Vilanch, More Zmin, Michael Cerveris & Loose Cattle, Kinder HSPVA's Mariachi Los Pasajeros and more. The evening is written by NYTW Tow Playwright-in-Residence and 2020/21 Artistic Instigator Victor I. Cazares and directed by Kevin Cahoon.

Tickets to New York Theatre Workshop's Holiday Follies are $10 and are available at NYTW.org or 212-460-5475.

NYTW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

New York Theatre Workshop has announced the launch of a digital archive, giving NYTW Members and Repeat Defenders a free all-access pass to stream many of the 2020/21 Artistic Instigator season's theatrical experiences on-demand. The archive will launch with a special sneak peek work-in-process sharing of The Talking Circles, written and performed by Martha Redbone & Aaron Whitby.

Martha Redbone & Aaron Whitby's vision is to create a song cycle that is set during the pandemic summers of 1920 and 2020 in New York City. In both time periods it's a day of protest. The worlds collapse into each other in songs and scenes from a variety of perspectives in reaction to the experiences of pandemics, systemic racism and battles for political self-determination. In the traditional culture of the Woodland American Indian nations, talking circles generate a continuum of hope where people are committed to helping each another and to each other's healing.

Other projects that will be available to stream via the archive include What the Hell is a Republic, Anyway?; The Seagull on The Sims 4; and Pinching Pennies with Penny Marshall. The NYTW Digital Archive can be viewed at www.nytw.org/streams. NYTW Memberships begin at $13/month and are available at NYTW.org or 212-460-5475.

SINGLE TICKETS TO STREAM CURRENTLY AVAILABLE AT NYTW.ORG:

</remnant>

Conceived and Created by Theater Mitu

Directed by Rubén Polendo

NOW EXTENDED - streaming on thisiswhatoneminutefeelslike.com through December 13, 2020

"War is inevitable - but there are miracles. Every day millions of people die, yet we live as if death will never touch us." -St. Vyasa, The Mahabharata



These words sit at the heart of one of the greatest epic poems- a meditation on war, death, and loss. Its core question is of a particular resonance: what should we fight for and why?



In an attempt to understand this exact question, Theater Mitu spent two years gathering interviews with a range of communities worldwide: current and past members of military forces; citizens who have been directly affected by war; people diagnosed with terminal illness and their families; nurses, spiritual leaders, scholars, and mental health professionals. As they touch upon, come to the edge of, and often confront death, each interview becomes a portrait of what is left behind - a remnant.



In a time of seismic loss, as it becomes increasingly difficult for communities to gather en masse, Theater Mitu has reimagined the original live theatrical production of REMNANT as an online experience. Part performance, part sound art, part video installation, this work offers an intimate reflection on how loss can scar us, shape us, and at times propel us towards change.

THE COOKING PROJECT

Created by members of the Dominican Artists Collective*

Directed by Melissa Crespo

*Massiel Armengot, Sean Carvajal, Yohanna Florentino, Gineiris Garcia, Katherine George, Dilson Hernandez, Maribel Martinez, Andres Pina, Paola Alexandra Soto, Merlixse Ventura and Little Veras

Streaming on demand through December 15, 2020

The Dominican Artists Collective welcomes you to the real Washington Heights-our beloved barrio and our home away from home, filled with delicious food and bangin' island tunes, where melodic Dominican Spanish crashes into the hustle and grind of the New York accent. From one island to another, palm trees to concrete. Come kick it with the Dominican Artists Collective as we journey through our rich, complex, untold stories and deep-rooted ancestral knowledge, all while wrestling with our American experience: how we view the world around us while contemplating how to make art during these times. In The Cooking Project, travel with the DAC as they travel through time and space to explore their Diasporic journey-where they come from, and how they came to be.

While the timeline for resuming in-person performances in New York City remains uncertain, NYTW has re-committed to its extraordinary community of artists to create and develop new work and to share that work with audiences in both existing formats and in ways yet to be imagined.

The group of Artistic Instigators includes Ayad Akhtar, Hilton Als, Clare Barron & Sam Gold, Lileana Blain-Cruz, David Cale & Dael Orlandersmith, Victor I. Cazares, Rachel Chavkin, Dominican Artists Collective, Rebecca Frecknall & Martyna Majok, Aleshea Harris, Jeremy O. Harris, Modesto Flako Jimenez, Denis O'Hare & Lisa Peterson, Liliana Padilla, Rubén Polendo & Theater Mitu, Martha Redbone & Aaron Whitby, Tina Satter, Geoff Sobelle, Celine Song, Whitney White, Kristina Wong and Doug Wright. These artists have been engaged to imagine work in our present moment that creates community within the given circumstances of social distancing, celebrates the liveness that is inherent in a theatrical experience, and examines the relationship between theatre, distance and technology.

Tickets to </remnant> and The Cooking Project are $10 and are available at NYTW.org or 212-460-5475.

While the Artistic Instigators are supported in their exploration of form and content, audiences will be invited to experience the evolution of the work through work-in-process sharings and behind-the-scenes conversations with artists. NYTW is asking audiences to take a leap. What it promises in return is a front-row seat to the unfolding of this experiment-and that the definition of a "front-row seat" will shift throughout the year. Some events will be exclusively virtual experiences while others may take place in person-when it is possible to do so with appropriate safety measures.

For tickets and more information about these projects and the Artistic Instigators, please visit www.nytw.org.

